Servier Showcases Robust Presence at ASH 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier Group and Servier Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. subsidiary of the global French pharmaceutical company, today announced that data from multiple studies will be presented at the 61st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in Orlando, from December 7-10, 2019.

"As a patient-centric, innovation-driven organization, we believe it is critical to foster scientific exchange and discussion around novel approaches to treating hematologic-oncologic conditions and addressing unmet needs," said Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice President of Research and Development, Servier Group. "Oncology is one of Servier's strategic priorities, and these new data findings to be presented at ASH 2019 demonstrate our expanding pipeline of drug candidates, including allogeneic CAR-T therapy.*"

A complete listing of this year's Servier abstracts* are available on the ASH website. Notable abstracts include:

Sunday, December 8, 6:00 PM; Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Allogeneic Anti-CD19 CAR T Cells Manufactured from Healthy Donors Provide a Unique Cellular Product with Distinct Phenotypic Characteristics Compared to CAR T Cells Generated from Patients with Mature B Cell Malignancies

Poster presentation in collaboration with Allogene Therapeutics



Session: 703. Adoptive Immunotherapy: Mechanisms and New Approaches: Poster II



Abstract: 3228

Preclinical Activity of the MPS1 Inhibitor S81694 in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Session: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II



Abstract: 2631

Monday, December 9, 2019, 6:00 PM; Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Initial findings of the Phase 1 Trial of PBCAR0191, a CD19 Targeted Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Therapy

Poster presentation in collaboration with Precision BioSciences



Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas) - Results from Retrospective/Observational Studies: Poster III



Abstract: 4107

Additionally, on Friday, December 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Medscape has a Continued Medical Education Program (CME) entitled "New Data and Paradigms in ALL: Insights and Applications." This CME event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Orlando Hotel, 9801 International Drive, Room Plaza International I-K. ASH attendees can register here to attend. This CME event is supported by an independent educational grant from Servier, and all content discussed and presented is developed independently of commercial interests by Medscape's Education staff.

"Since opening our U.S. headquarters in 2018, we have remained squarely focused on advancing and launching innovative treatment options for patients in need and are agnostic to where that innovation comes from," said David K. Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Servier Pharmaceuticals. "The presence of Servier Pharmaceuticals and our strategic partners at ASH 2019 further exemplifies our commitment and dedication to developing new medicines in a way that's most meaningful for patients."

More than 40 percent† of Servier Group's investments in R&D are devoted to fighting cancer. Servier's research in oncology focuses on therapies aimed at restoring programmed cell death (apoptosis) in cancer cells and at mobilizing the immune system against cancer cells (immuno-oncology).

To further accelerate the research and development of innovative treatments, Servier Group has instituted a policy of open innovation and has established more than 50 strategic partnerships. Partnership models are uniquely tailored to the engagement and span industry and academia.

In oncology, 13 drugs are currently being developed as an outgrowth of this collaborative research approach. These drugs target different types of lymphomas and leukemia, and other solid tumors, including gastrointestinal and lung. These drugs are investigational and have not yet been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for safety and efficacy.

To learn more about Servier and their R&D efforts visit booth #955 in the Exhibition Hall.

About UCART19

UCART19 is being jointly developed under a clinical development collaboration between Servier and Allogene based on an exclusive license granted by Cellectis to Servier. UCART19 utilizes TALEN® gene-editing technology pioneered and owned by Cellectis. Servier grants to Allogene exclusive rights to UCART19 in the U.S. while Servier retains exclusive rights for all other countries.

About PBCAR0191

In partnership with Servier, Precision BioSciences is responsible for early-stage research activities, manufacturing and Phase 1 execution for PBCAR0191. Servier has exclusive worldwide rights to opt-in for late-stage development and commercialization, and Precision has the right to participate in the development and commercialization of any licensed products resulting from the collaboration through a 50/50 co-development and co-promotion option in the U.S.

About Servier in the U.S.

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company with a passion for innovation and improving the lives of patients and their families and caregivers. With 13 additional oncology projects currently in clinical development, Servier is the partner of choice for leading academic institutions and a growing number of pharmaceutical companies. Servier BioInnovation is a joint initiative between Servier Group R&D and Global Business Development for external innovation. The initiative is focused on identifying new early-stage R&D opportunities and expediting business development and licensing activities in the U.S. Learn more at www.servier.us.

About Servier Group

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 149 countries and a turnover of 4.2 billion euros in 2018, Servier employs 22,000 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generics) in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, oncology and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. Servier also offers eHealth solutions beyond drug development. For more information go to www.servier.com.

