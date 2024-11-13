Servier to Present Data Across its Hematology Portfolio at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Servier's presence at the 2024 ASH congress includes seven company-sponsored abstracts including one oral presentation

Data supports Servier's unwavering commitment to patients living with IDH-mutated blood cancers

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier today announced that it will present data at the Annual Meeting for the American Society of Hematology (ASH), December 7-10, 2024 in San Diego, California. Data presentations will focus on the company's clinical and preclinical studies in IDH-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), providing new insights on existing programs and a better understanding of the challenges faced by people living with hematological malignancies.

"Servier is driven to deliver innovative therapies for diseases where patient needs are not yet sufficiently met and where we believe we can have the greatest positive impact," said Becky Martin, PhD, Chief of Medical at Servier Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to sharing data at this year's ASH annual meeting that build upon our expertise in developing medicines for patients living with hematological malignancies, including IDH-mutated AML and MDS."

About Servier in Oncology

Servier is a global leader in oncology, governed by a non-profit foundation. Servier approaches innovation with a long-term vision, free of influence from fiduciary responsibilities.

Servier is the leader in IDH-mutant targeted therapies and devotes more than 65% of its research and development budget to Oncology. Servier aspires to advance more targeted therapies by identifying mutations and understanding how these mutations impact cancer and its progression. Servier believes we can serve more people by helping the right patients find the right treatment, at the right time.

Servier takes a One Innovation Engine approach to R&D and is actively seeking alliances, partnerships and acquisitions at various stages of the portfolio.

For more information about working with Servier to bring the promise of tomorrow to the patients it serves, visit Servier.us.

