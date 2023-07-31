Serving Alcohol Inc. Expands its Reach to Texas with the Launch of Texas Alcohol Seller-Server Training

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving Alcohol Inc., the leading provider of online alcohol and safety awareness training to businesses nationwide, is thrilled to unveil its latest offering, Texas Alcohol Seller-Server Training. Serving Alcohol Inc. has meticulously developed an exceptional alcohol awareness program in close collaboration with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). The program surpasses all requisite standards and has received official approval from the commission.

The highly anticipated Texas Alcohol Seller-Server Training encompasses a comprehensive curriculum covering vital aspects such as alcohol awareness, carding protocols, intervention strategies, establishment policies, state regulations, and more. This cutting-edge training solution has been thoughtfully crafted to meet the stringent requirements of insurance providers, ensuring unparalleled compliance and comprehensive knowledge in the industry.

Chris Strome, Chief Executive Officer for Serving Alcohol Inc., expressed utmost confidence in the company's expansion into the dynamic Texas market, stating, "Texas holds pivotal significance as we fortify our nationwide presence, given its thriving hospitality industry. Like in other states across the country, we are committed to to delivering industry best practices and expertise to bartenders, servers, managers, and owners throughout Texas."

For detailed information on getting alcohol certified for Texas, please visit the TABC Certification page. Upon completing this process, you will receive a certification allowing you to sell and serve alcohol on-premises, including bars and restaurants.

About Serving Alcohol Inc.

Serving Alcohol Inc. was established in 2007 and has successfully trained hundreds of thousands of servers nationwide. As the preferred provider for national hotels, restaurants, resorts, and entertainment businesses across the United States, we offer state-specific training programs, master bartending courses, responsible alcohol manager certifications, advice on maximizing tips, and more.

