Serving Alcohol Inc. Now Offers Tennessee Alcohol Server Training

News provided by

Serving Alcohol

30 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving Alcohol Inc., the preferred provider to businesses coast to coast for online alcohol and safety awareness training, is pleased to announce its newest addition to our course lineup, Tennessee Alcohol Seller-Server Training. With the assistance of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TN ABC), we offer an alcohol awareness program that has met all requirements and has been approved by the commission. The Tennessee Alcohol Seller-Server Training will include information not only on alcohol awareness but also carding, interventions, house policies, state laws, and more. This training is also designed to meet your insurance provider's needs.

Vice President of Product Management for Serving Alcohol Inc., Jennifer Pisarski, states, "Tennessee was a key state for us to capture. Cities such as Nashville are a hub for the hospitality industry. Like our other states, we hope this course will provide invaluable information to the bartenders, servers, managers, and owners across Tennessee!"

Before starting the course, you must register for an RLPS ID. Please visit Tennessee Alcohol Training Application Process for more information on the process. Completing this process results in a permit (from the state) allowing you to sell and serve alcohol on-premise (in bars and restaurants).

About Us

Serving Alcohol Inc. was founded in 2007 and has trained hundreds of thousands of servers throughout the country and is the preferred provider to national hotels, restaurants, resorts, and entertainment businesses throughout the United States. We offer state training as well as master bartending, responsible alcohol manager, how to make tips, and much more.

