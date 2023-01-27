Serving Alcohol Releases California RBS Training in Spanish

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Serving Alcohol RBS Training Course is now California Liquor Control approved in English and Spanish. The focus of the mandatory training is to help customers comply with the new standards put forth by the state of California and have adequately trained personnel.

Serving Alcohol California Spanish RBS Training

Using the guidelines established by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) training program, Serving Alcohol created the California RBS training course that teaches bartenders and servers everything they need to know to serve alcohol safely responsibly to comply with California alcohol laws. The newly required training is for bartenders, servers, restaurant/bar supervisors, restaurant/bar managers, proprietors, liquor and wine store cashiers, grocery store cashiers, store supervisors, managers, and owners.

Serving Alcohol Inc. Vice President of Product Management Jennifer Pisarski says, "We were very pleased that California ABC supported our product mission of providing responsible alcohol training to servers and businesses. Our development team worked to create comprehensive training with our native Spanish-speaking team members and worked closely with California ABC. Feedback from our early adopters has been very positive!"

Did you know that the required RBS exam is also available in Spanish?

Serving Alcohol has over 35 years of experience teaching alcohol certification principles and in-depth industry knowledge. Their courses teach alcohol awareness, intervention techniques, server duties, carding procedures, and state laws. Training is offered online, interactive, and self-paced, and comes with 24/7 customer support.

Sign up for California RBS training in Spanish today!

