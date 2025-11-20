Serving Holidays with a Side of Chaos: Dr. Seuss's The Grinch Meal Is Coming to McDonald's

The Grinch is taking over with a plan so keen;

McDonald's USA will serve the most mischievous fries you've ever seen.

Dill Pickle McShaker™ Fries arrive with tangy zest;

Order The Grinch Meal Dec. 2 – put your taste buds to the test.

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CODE PICKLE: Dr. Seuss's The Grinch has successfully slipped into the Golden Arches and on Dec. 2, he's unleashing The Grinch Meal. The meal, made in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and McDonald's, will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. His diabolical culinary debut features Dill Pickle "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries, arriving for the first time in the U.S.

The Grinch is also sneaking a piece of mischief into every meal: a pair of spirited socks, scribbled with messages from the Grinch himself to let everyone know exactly how he feels this holiday season.

Pair them with your choice of a Big Mac® or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® and a medium drink for the ultimate treat for yourself during holiday fuss and muss.

The socks come in four unhinged colors and can even be used as an impromptu stocking, just like Mt. Crumpit's finest.

"THiS iS MY MEAL AND i DiDN'T PARTNER WiTH McDONALD'S OUT OF THE GOODNESS OF MY HEART," said The Grinch in a handwritten note on crumpled paper from Mt. Crumpit. "i SAW AN OPPORTUNiTY TO BRiNG MiSCHiEF TO YOUR BELOVED "RESTAURANT" WiTH MY DELiCiOUS CHAOS FOR THE HOLiDAYS AND i TOOK iT. SO GO AHEAD, GRAB MY MEAL STARTING DEC. 2 – YOU'RE WELCOME FOR MAKiNG YOUR HOLiDAYS iNFiNiTELY MORE iNTERESTiNG."

