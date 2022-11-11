Serving Those Who Served: Providing Continuing Education and Professional Development

Center for Business Acceleration delivers Veteran-centric care to the Community through the VA Accelerator Program. As a non-profit institution of higher learning, offering continuing education and professional development for those who served.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade the VA Accelerator Program has helped hundreds of disabled Veterans in Entrepreneurship across the nation providing community-based businesses. The VA Accelerator Program, an innovation of the Department of Veterans Affairs Vocational Readiness & Employment.

As the nation honors these American heroes for their military service on Veterans Day, November 11, we extend recognition and Veteran-centric care to military Veterans and their families when facing limiting obstacles in their lives. This includes entrepreneurship education, apprenticeship programs, and upskilling in a professional career.

Learn more about the We Honor Veterans program at vaaccelerator.com

