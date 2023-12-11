Servio Capital Acquires RV Park in Robert, Louisiana for a $34M Development Project

COVINGTON, La., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servio Capital, a highly accomplished real estate development company, is proud to announce its latest acquisition, a $34M development featuring 417 RV sites and 77 cabins, located in Robert, Louisiana. The strategic acquisition underscores Servio Capital's commitment to bettering the community and adding value back to the state of Louisiana. 

Every aspect of the RV park is set to undergo a comprehensive renovation. The project includes paving all RV sites for improved comfort and introducing amenities like a zip line, bike paths, lazy river, poolside bar and grill, ropes course, mini bowling, and an inflatable playground. As well, there will be a reality TV series called Cabin Wars, featuring the renovations of the cabins. 

Mike Nunmaker, Preston Dellinger, and Ryan Enk, are the key principles in the project. Ryan, CEO at Servio Capital, shares his enthusiasm about this project: "It's really going to be an outstanding place to book an RV trip. Our goal is to make it a place to make lifelong memories."

About Servio Capital:

Servio Capital is a highly accomplished real estate development company with an impressive track record spanning 15 years, and based in Covington, Louisiana. The company specializes in hard money lending, development, multi-family, value ad, core plus properties, hotel-to-apartment conversions, condo conversions, hotels and luxury RV resorts. To learn more about Servio and find investment opportunities head to serviocapital.com. 

