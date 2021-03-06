Servo Motor Market Size to Reach USD 9918 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Servo Motor Market is Segmented by Type (Less than 2KW, 2KW-5KW, More than 5KW), by Application (Machine Tools, Packaging Applications, Textile, Electronics Equipment, Industrial Robots), by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Manufacturing Category.

The global Servo Motor market size is projected to reach USD 9918 Million by 2026, from USD 7770.7 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of servo motor market size are the growing automation in factories, rising adoption of international standards for motor efficiency, development of user-friendly motion control libraries and packages for motors and drives, and increasing production of vehicles.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Servo Motor Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-19L270/Global_Servo_Motor

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SERVO MOTOR MARKET SIZE

Servo motors serve the purpose of automation. Increasing industrial automation thus is expected to fuel the growth of servo motor market size. Increased end-user interest has resulted in advances in technology used in servo systems. There are numerous application areas for servo motors, including vehicle manufacturing, packing machines, food processing, semiconductors, and healthcare industries.

New growth opportunities are unfolding for the servo motor market with features such as higher torque, lighter weight, increased speed, and reduced scale. Moreover, the decline in the prices of these servo motors has made it possible for manufacturers to turn their focus to developing manufacturing processes, innovative designs, and production time. It is predicted that all these factors will, in turn, drive the servo motor market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the emerging demands from developing regions and growing potential automation in various manufacturing verticals provide lucrative opportunities for servo motor market size growth. However, on the contrary, a lack of skilled workers and prices acts as a major constraint that can impede business development.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-19L270/global-servo-motor

SERVO MOTOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest servo motor market share during the forecast period. This segment's growth can be due to the widespread use of servo motors. The demand for servo motors has been fuelled by rapid growth and developments in industrial automation, along with the growing introduction of technologies such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, it is further anticipated that the production of low inertia and highly dynamic servo motors would push their demand further.

Based on the application, the packaging application segment is expected to hold the largest servo motor market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, APAC is expected to hold the largest servo motor market share during the forecast period. In order to improve the operations of the manufacturing industry, massive investment in industrial automation is driving the growth of servo motors demand in the region.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-19L270/Global_Servo_Motor

SERVO MOTOR MARKET SEGMENTS

Servo Motor Breakdown Data by Type

Less than 2KW

2KW-5KW

More than 5KW.

Servo Motor Breakdown Data by Application

Machine Tools

Packaging Applications

Textile

Electronics Equipment

Industrial Robots

Others.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yaskawa

Mitsubishi

Fanuc

Siemens

Rockwell

ABB

Rexroth (Bosch)

Panasonic

Nidec

Delta

SANYO DENKI

Teco

Schneider

Moog

Oriental Motor

Lenze

Toshiba

Parker Hannifin

HNC

Kollmorgen

GSK

Beckhoff

Inovance

LS Mecapion

Infranor

Tamagawa

LTI Motion

Kollmorgen.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-19L270&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-19L270&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

Click Here To See Related Reports On Servo Motor Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports