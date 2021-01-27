Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global servo motors and drives market report.

The servo motors and drives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Japan , Germany , and the US are the major countries creating demand for servo motors and drives as these countries have higher manufacturing in major end-user industries such as machine tools, robotics, and automated tools. Increased capital investment in developing countries is expected to allow vendors to invest further in plant expansion and upgradation of manufacturing plants along with investments in automation. Major vendors in the market have strong presence in both high-end and low-end servo motors and drives segments. Also, most of the vendors are vertically integrated and provide end-to-end solutions to their customers. Price choices of vendors are largely affected by raw material costs and supply chain disruptions. Energy costs and other input costs are also some of the key factors in deciding the overall profit margin. The servo motors and drives market is highly raw material intensive with raw materials contributing to over 40%-50% of the overall cost. Thus, any fluctuation in pricing is also a deciding factor in the procurement contract. Servo motors are in higher demand currently and is expected to grow further with increase in industrial production at an estimated CAGR of over 6% compared to servo drive at around 4%. Besides major vendors in the sector, such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, and others, various smaller brands have gained traction and are expected to do so throughout the forecast period. AC servo motors are expected to have the higher market share at around 86% due to its ability to operate with AC current as well as high pick-up frequency with both light and heavy loads during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, motor type, sales channel, power output, material, voltage, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 key vendors and 19 other vendors

Servo Motors and Drives Market – Segmentation

Factory automation and robotics application in several commercial and industrial segments are expected to drive the demand for servo motors. Japan , China , the US, and Germany are key countries boosting the growth of servo motors. The market is expected to grow due to an increase in automation and precision techniques.

, , the US, and are key countries boosting the growth of servo motors. The market is expected to grow due to an increase in automation and precision techniques. Increased application of servo motors in the packaging and medical sectors is expected to drive linear servo motors' growth. These motors provide high speed, longer strokes, and accuracy. The demand for linear servo motors was slightly high in 2020 as the demand in Europe , North America , and APAC increased.

, , and APAC increased. Above 5kW servo motors and drives are governed by strict energy-efficiency legislation globally, especially in developed countries. These machines hold the highest revenue share in the market and are expected to accelerate further at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Servo Motors and Drives Market by Product Type

Servo Motor

AC



DC

Servo Drive

AC



DC

Servo Motors and Drives Market by Motor Type

Linear

Rotary

Servo Motors and Drives Market by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Direct to OEMs



Direct to End-users



Direct to System Integrators

Indirect Sales

Distributor to OEMs



Distributor to End-users



Distributor to System Integrators

Servo Motors and Drives Market by Power Output

Above 5kW

Below 5kW

Servo Motors and Drives Market by Material

Stainless Steel

Non-stainless Steel

Servo Motors and Drives Market by Voltage

Low

Medium

High

Servo Motors and Drives Market by End-User

Machine Tools

Packaging

Electronics & Semiconductor

Robotics

Automotive

Metal Processing

Warehousing

Oil & Gas

Paper Industry

Aerospace & Defence

Food & Beverages

Textiles

Printing

Pharmaceutical

Woodworking

Power Generation

Others

Servo Motors and Drives Market – Dynamics

Servo motors and drives are some of the major components used in the industry to enhance the precision and speed of robots in industrial applications. Thus, the increased demand for robots has boosted the growth of the servo motors and drives market globally. Robotic applications are in high demand in manufacturing units and in the medical industry. Servo motors and drives are solely responsible for a robot's movement in any industrial application. Hence, their precision is quite important. These motors change the direction and angle of different parts of a robot in a particular direction. Servo motors can travel at speeds of around 900 mm/s and are ideal for short-stroke movements such as bending and gripping and are thus used in several industrial and commercial applications.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Industrial Revolution 4.0

Growth in CNC Machine Market

Advancements in Automation Industry

Demand from Medical Applications

Servo Motors and Drives Market – Geography

The APAC servo motors and drives market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increased demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. South Korea and Australia are emerging markets for the production and consumption of servo motors and drives. Continuous adoption of industrial automation in several countries of APAC and activities such as manufacturing, construction, power generation, and mining are significantly contributing to the growth of the servo motors and drives market in the APAC region. One of the key strategies among vendors for enhanced growth include increasing investments and expansion in emerging nations in APAC. Hence, the sale of servo motors and drives in the region is expected to further boost in the forecast period.

Servo Motors and Drives Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Rest of the Middle East

Major Vendors

Emerson

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Delta

Fuji Electric

Yaskawa

Sanyo Denki

Parker Hannifin

Allied Motion

Nidec

Other Prominent Vendors

Ametek

ARC Systems

Bonfiglioli

Oriental Motor

Schneider Electric

Callan Technology

Panasonic Industry Europe

Sew-Eurodrive

FANUC

Bosch Rexroth

Kollmorgen

HNC Electric

Moog

Tamagawa Seiki

GSK CNC Equipment

Infranor

KEB Automation

Beckhoff

TECO Electro Devices

