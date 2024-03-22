Servotronics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

-- Continued robust market demand results in 46% top-line growth in the fourth quarter --

-- Gross margin rose 1700 basis points compared to prior-year quarter driven by higher volumes --

ELMA, N.Y., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American – SVT), a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

As previously announced, during the third quarter, the Company sold the assets of The Ontario Knife Company and divested the Consumer Products Group (CPG) business segment. Accordingly, the financial results of the CPG segment have been classified as a discontinued operation for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, all financial results are based on the results from continuing operations, comprised of the Company's servo-control business.

Highlights for the fourth quarter financial results include:

Revenues of $12.3 million , up 46.1% from $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by significantly higher volumes, as units shipped increased by 49.5%.

, up 46.1% from in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by significantly higher volumes, as units shipped increased by 49.5%. Gross profit improved 326.1% to $2.7 million , or 22.2% of revenue, in the fourth quarter, up significantly from $0.6 million , or 7.6% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. This was the result of increased volumes and improved operational efficiencies.

, or 22.2% of revenue, in the fourth quarter, up significantly from , or 7.6% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. This was the result of increased volumes and improved operational efficiencies. Operating income improved by $2.0 million , or 136.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by revenue and gross profit growth, as selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs remained consistent.

, or 136.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by revenue and gross profit growth, as selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs remained consistent. Net income from continuing operations was $0.4 million , or $0.15 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $(1.2) million , or ($0.48) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Servotronics has continued to operate in line with its long-term strategy of increasing sales volumes in key end markets, developing its people, improving operational efficiencies, and assuring quality products and services. These efforts have resulted in strong performance for the second half of 2023 consistent with management expectations as previously communicated.

"2023 was a year of transformation and stabilization for Servotronics, as our team overcame challenges and reshaped the Company with a focus on our core aerospace markets," said Chief Executive Officer Bill Farrell. "We have been able to significantly increase our production output to meet customer demands while controlling costs and improving margins. I am incredibly proud of the team's accomplishments in 2023 and we aim for further improvements in our financial results in the coming year."

Fourth Quarter Business Results (from Continuing Operations):

000's Three Months Ended

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Change Revenue $ 12,338

$ 8,446

$ 3,892

46.1 %















Cost of goods sold 9,594

7,802

1,792

23.0 % Gross Profit 2,744

644

2,100

326.1 % Gross Margin 22.2 %

7.6 %

14.6 %



















SG&A Expenses 2,209

2,129

80

3.8 % as a % of Revenue 17.9 %

25.2 %

-7.3 %



















Operating Income (Loss) 535

(1,485)

2,020

136.0 % Operating Margin 4.3 %

-17.6 %

21.9 %



















Interest Expense (120)

(18)

(102)

566.7 % Tax (Expense)/Benefit (36)

336

(372)

-110.7 % Net Income (Loss) $ 379

$ (1,167)

$ 1,546













Highlights for the full-year financial results from Continuing Operations include the following:

Sequentially higher quarterly sales resulting in annual sales growth of 24.0% to $43.6 million for 2023, from $35.2 million in 2022 driven by strong demand in the commercial aerospace market, with continued benefits of long-term contracts with key customers and recovering production volumes.

for 2023, from in 2022 driven by strong demand in the commercial aerospace market, with continued benefits of long-term contracts with key customers and recovering production volumes. Consolidated gross profit was $7.8 million , or 17.9% of revenue in 2023, compared with $5.6 million , or 15.8% for 2022. Gross margins were driven by significant increases in volume and increased production output, partially offset by customer and product mix.

, or 17.9% of revenue in 2023, compared with , or 15.8% for 2022. Gross margins were driven by significant increases in volume and increased production output, partially offset by customer and product mix. SG&A costs increased to $9.9 million , or 22.7% in 2023, from $8.1 million , or 22.9% for 2022. The increase was primarily driven by significant one-time costs of approximately of $1.2 million relating to the proxy contest, corporate restructuring and consulting costs, and liquidity/refinancing costs that did not occur in 2022, along with higher research and development costs driven by increased customer project activity.

, or 22.7% in 2023, from , or 22.9% for 2022. The increase was primarily driven by significant one-time costs of approximately of relating to the proxy contest, corporate restructuring and consulting costs, and liquidity/refinancing costs that did not occur in 2022, along with higher research and development costs driven by increased customer project activity. Operating loss improved 15.4% to a loss of ($2.1) million from a loss of ($2.5) million in 2022. The reduction in operating loss was driven by the sales growth and higher gross profit, mostly offset by an increase in one-time SG&A costs.

from a loss of in 2022. The reduction in operating loss was driven by the sales growth and higher gross profit, mostly offset by an increase in one-time SG&A costs. Income tax expense was ($1.1) million compared to a benefit of $0.6 million in 2022, due to valuation allowances recorded against deferred tax assets in 2023. These allowances are expected to reverse and result in the deferred tax assets offsetting future taxable income.

compared to a benefit of in 2022, due to valuation allowances recorded against deferred tax assets in 2023. These allowances are expected to reverse and result in the deferred tax assets offsetting future taxable income. Net loss for the year was $3.5 million , or a loss of ($1.44) per diluted share in 2023, compared to net loss of $2.1 million , or a loss of ($0.87) per diluted share, in 2022.

Servotronics' Chief Financial Officer Rob Fraass commented, "The Company is focused on strengthening our financial position post divestiture of the CPG business segment, as evidenced by improvements in our working capital during the second half of 2023, and the new asset-based credit facility we secured earlier this year. We believe our liquidity is adequate to support our strategic growth."

Servotronics negative cash flow from operations of ($3.8) million for 2023 was driven primarily by higher accounts receivable resulting from the significant sales growth during the second half of 2023, compared to ($0.3) million for 2022. Working capital (excluding cash and discontinued operation) in 2023 increased $1.2 million compared to 2022, driven by accounts receivable growth as inventory remained consistent.

Mr. Farrell concluded, "Our fourth quarter performance is a testament to our commitment to executing on our strategic objectives and creating value for all our stakeholders. As we look ahead to 2024, we are optimistic for a strong year-over-year revenue growth each quarter and a return to annual profitability. Similar to 2023, we expect quarterly revenue to see steady improvements as the year unfolds."

ABOUT SERVOTRONICS

Servotronics designs, develops, and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications including aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment and other aerospace applications at its operating facilities in Elma and Franklinville, New York.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, the words "project," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that will influence the Company's future operations, including: uncertainties in today's global economy, including political risks, adverse changes in legal and regulatory environments, and difficulty in predicting defense appropriations, the introduction of new technologies and the impact of competitive products, the vitality of the commercial aviation industry and its ability to purchase new aircraft, the willingness and ability of the Company's customers to fund long-term purchase programs, and market demand and acceptance both for the Company's products and its customers' products which incorporate Company-made components, the Company's ability to accurately align capacity with demand, the availability of financing and changes in interest rates, the outcome of pending and potential litigation, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses' and governments' responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers' businesses, and on global supply chains, the ability of the Company to obtain and retain key executives and employees and the additional risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SERVOTRONICS, INC. (SVT) IS LISTED ON NYSE America

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($000's omitted except share and per share data)







Years Ended December 31, (in thousands except share and per share data) 2023

2022









(Reclassified) Current assets:







Cash

$ 95

$ 3,812

Cash, restricted 150

-

Accounts receivable, net 12,065

8,453

Inventories, net 14,198

14,286

Prepaid and other current assets 1,507

615

Assets related to discontinued operation 1,552

6,112



Total current assets 29,567

33,278











Property, plant and equipment, net 6,978

7,355 Deferred income taxes, net -

1,048 Other non-current assets 42

173 Noncurrent assets related to discontinued operation -

3,440 Total Assets

$ 36,587

$ 45,294 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current liabilities:







Line of credit $ 2,103

$ -

Current portion of equipment financing and capital leases -

501

Current portion of postretirement obligation 97

87

Accounts payable 2,061

1,840

Accrued employee compensation and benefits costs 1,003

1,057

Accrued warranty 542

581

Other accrued liabilities 1,909

396

Liabilites related to discontinued operation 213

1,745



Total current liabilities 7,928

6,207











Post retirement obligation 4,165

3,975











Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.20; authorized 4,000,000







shares; issued 2,629,052 shares; outstanding







2,514,775 (2,483,318 - 2022) shares 525

523

Capital in excess of par value 14,617

14,556

Retained earnings 12,954

23,741

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,389)

(2,337)

Employee stock ownership trust commitment (56)

(157)

Treasury stock, at cost 87,525 (104,464 - 2022) shares (1,157)

(1,214)



Total shareholders' equity 24,494

35,112











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 36,587

$ 45,294

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($000's omitted except per share data)



Years Ended December 31, (in thousands except per share data) 2023

2022







Revenue $ 43,629

$ 35,185 Costs of goods sold, inclusive of depreciation and amortization 35,824

29,616 Gross profit 7,805

5,569







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative 9,918

8,067 Operating loss (2,113)

(2,498)







Other (expense)/income:





Interest expense, net (336)

(203) Gain on sale of equipment -

36 Total other (expense)/income, net (336)

(167)







Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (2,449)

(2,665) Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,098)

565 Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (3,547)

(2,100)







Loss from discontinued operation before income taxes (7,240)

(22) Income tax (expense)/benefit -

5 Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax (see Note 2) (7,240)

(17)







Net loss $ (10,787)

$ (2,117)







Basic and diluted loss per share:





Continuing operations $ (1.44)

$ (0.87) Discontinued operation (2.93)

(0.01) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (4.37)

$ (0.88)

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($000's omitted)



Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Cash flows related to operating activities:





Loss from continuing operations $ (3,547)

$ (2,100) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used





by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,083

951 Stock based compensation 120

191 Increase (decrease) in allowance for credit losses 5

(8) Decrease in inventory reserve (15)

(28) (Decrease) increase in warranty reserve (39)

70 Deferred income taxes 1,072

(589) Gain on sale of equipment -

(36) Change in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (3,617)

(2,239) Inventories 103

1,411 Prepaid and other current assets (909)

741 Accounts payable 221

1,410 Accrued employee compensation and benefit costs (54)

(473) Post retirement obligations 148

186 Employee stock ownership trust commitment 101

101 Other accrued liabilities 1,513

61 Net cash used by operating activities from continuing operations (3,815)

(351) Cash flows related to investing activities:





Capital expenditures - property, plant and equipment (689)

(1,234) Proceeds from sale of assets -

38 Net cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (689)

(1,196) Cash flows related to financing activities:





Advances on line of credit, net of payments 2,103

- Principal payments on long-term debt -

(4,250) Principal payments on equipment financing lease obligations (501)

(275) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities from continuing

operations 1,602

(4,525) Discontinued Operation





Cash (used) provided by operating activites (2,823)

536 Cash provided by investing activities 2,158

(85) Net cash (used) provided by operating and investing activities from

discontinued operation (665)

451 Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (3,567)

(5,621) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 3,812

9,433 Cash and restricted cash at end of year $ 245

$ 3,812

SOURCE Servotronics, Inc.