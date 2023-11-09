Servotronics Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Servotronics, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 16:15 ET

-- Actions to increase production to meet strong market demand drove 31% top-line growth --

-- Gross margin rose 770 basis points compared to prior-year quarter driven by higher volumes and production improvements --

ELMA, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American – SVT), a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Servotronics achieved significant growth in revenue, gross margin and operating income in the third quarter of 2023.  This is aligned with prior expectations of a strong second half of 2023.  The Company continues to execute against its long-term strategic plan and has expanded production output to meet growing industry demand. A solid backlog and improved operational efficiencies have positioned the Company for continued sequential growth for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

As previously announced, during the second quarter, the Company divested and is winding down the assets of the Consumer Products Group (CPG) business segment. Accordingly, the financial results of the CPG segment have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, all financial results are based on the results of continuing operations. 

Highlights for the third quarter financial results include:

  • Revenues were $11.6 million, up 31.3% from $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Gross profit more than doubled to $2.5 million or 21.6% of revenue in the third quarter, up from $1.2 million, or 13.9% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022. 
  • Operating income improved by $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net income from continuing operations was $0.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.6 million, or ($0.24) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. 

"Ongoing investments in our people, operations, and product quality strengthened our output in the third quarter to meet the growing demand for Servotronics products.  With our strong backlog we expect continued top-line growth in the fourth quarter of the year and into 2024," said Chief Executive Officer William F. Farrell, Jr. "I am incredibly proud of our team and the strides taken towards achieving our long-term goals. As we focus on executing our strategic growth and profitability improvement plan, we will continue to capitalize on opportunities in the strong aerospace market and will drive improved operating results, all leading to enhanced shareholder value." 

Business Results

000's

Three Months Ended 

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

$ Change

% Change

Revenue

$           11,582

$             8,823

$             2,760

31.3 %








Cost of goods sold

9,083

7,596

1,483

19.5 %

Gross Profit

2,499

1,227

1,272

103.7 %

Gross Margin

21.6 %

13.9 %


7.7 %








SG&A Expenses

2,219

1,918

301

15.7 %

as a % of Revenue

19.2 %

21.7 %

10.9 %









Operating Income (Loss)

$                280

$               (691)

$                971

140.5 %

Operating Margin

2.4 %

(7.8 %)











Interest Expense

(98)

(50)

(48)

96.0 %

Tax Benefit/(Expense)

-

154

(154)

(100.0 %)

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations  

$                182

$               (587)

$                769

(131.0 %)

Servotronics' Chief Financial Officer Robert A. Fraass commented, "Our financial results in the third quarter demonstrate the potential operating leverage embedded in our operating model.  The Servotronics team's efforts to increase output, along with our lean initiatives and focus on continuous improvement, enabled us to generate a significant increase in gross profit on a 31% increase in sales."  

Revenues increased to $11.6 million in the 2023 third quarter, up 31.3% from the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to increased sales volume driven by the growth of the commercial aircraft market and increased unit volumes achieved during the period.

For the third quarter, gross profit increased 103.7% to $2.5 million, or 21.6% of sales, up from $1.2 million, or 13.9% of sales in the prior-year period.  Gross profit benefited from increased sales volumes resulting in favorable production efficiencies and lower overhead costs.

Third-quarter SG&A expenses increased approximately $0.3 million compared to the prior-year period. SG&A expenses were driven primarily by increased sales & marketing personnel costs and higher R&D costs attributable to projects focused on expanding the product portfolio.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.2 million compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. 

During the third quarter, Servotronics executed the sale of assets of The Ontario Knife Company on August 1, 2023 and closed operations.  The third quarter loss from discontinued operations was $0.4 million, and the Company will continue to wind down and divest the Consumer Products Group business segment, which should be substantially complete by the end of 2023.

Mr. Farrell concluded, "The third quarter results demonstrate another step towards achieving our short-term strategic objectives. We will continue to grow as we achieve production rates aligned with our aerospace customers while we also diversify into new markets.  The efforts of the Servotronics' team are resulting in operational gains which will create value for all stakeholders.  I look forward to seeing additional progress over the upcoming quarters."  

ABOUT SERVOTRONICS

Servotronics designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications including aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment and other aerospace applications at its operating facilities in Elma and Franklinville, New York.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  When used in this release, the words "project," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that will influence the Company's future operations, including: uncertainties in today's global economy, including political risks, adverse changes in legal and regulatory environments, and difficulty in predicting defense appropriations, the introduction of new technologies and the impact of competitive products, the vitality of the commercial aviation industry and its ability to purchase new aircraft, the willingness and ability of the Company's customers to fund long-term purchase programs, and market demand and acceptance both for the Company's products and its customers' products which incorporate Company-made components, the Company's ability to accurately align capacity with demand, the availability of financing and changes in interest rates, the outcome of pending and potential litigation, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses' and governments' responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers' businesses, and on global supply chains, the ability of the Company to obtain and retain key executives and employees and the additional risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SERVOTRONICS, INC. (SVT) IS LISTED ON NYSE America 

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($000's omitted except share and per share data)









September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Reclassified)

Current assets:



Cash

$                            158

$                        3,812

Cash, restricted

150

-

Accounts receivable, net

12,297

8,453

Inventories, net

15,048

14,286

Prepaid income taxes

139

138

Other current assets

727

477

Assets related to discontinued operation

1,981

9,528


Total current assets

30,500

36,694






Property, plant and equipment, net

7,172

7,355






Deferred income taxes, net

-

1,072






Other non-current assets

42

173






Total Assets

$                      37,714

$                      45,294






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Current liabilities:



Line of credit

$                        2,164

$                               -

Current portion of eqiupment financing and capital leases

-

501

Current portion of post retirement obligation

87

87

Accounts payable 

2,958

1,840

Accrued employee compensation and benefits costs

1,286

1,057

Accrued warranty

544

581

Other accrued liabilities

925

396

Liabilities related to discontinued operation

1,741

1,745


Total current liabilities

9,705

6,207






Post retirement obligation

3,996

3,975






Shareholders' equity:



Common stock, par value $0.20; authorized 4,000,000



shares; issued 2,629,052 shares; outstanding 



2,496,211 (2,483,318 - 2022) shares

525

523

Capital in excess of par value

14,603

14,556

Retained earnings

12,489

23,741

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,295)

(2,337)

Employee stock ownership trust commitment

(157)

(157)

Treasury stock, at cost 91,570 (104,464 - 2022) shares

(1,152)

(1,214)


Total shareholders' equity

24,013

35,112






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$                      37,714

$                      45,294

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($000's omitted except per share data)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30, 


2023

2022

2023

2022









Revenue

$        11,582

$         8,823

$        31,291

$        26,739









Costs of goods sold, inclusive of depreciation







and amortization

9,083

7,596

26,252

21,814

Gross profit

2,499

1,227

5,039

4,925









Operating expenses:






Selling, general and administrative

2,219

1,918

7,663

5,919

Total operating costs and expenses

11,302

9,514

33,915

27,733

Operating income/(loss)

280

(691)

(2,624)

(994)









Other (expense)/income:






Interest expense

(98)

(50)

(239)

(194)

Gain on sale of equipment 

-

-

-

26

Total other (expense)/income, net

(98)

(50)

(239)

(168)









Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes  

182

(741)

(2,863)

(1,162)

Income tax benefit/(expense) 

-

154

(1,063)

234

Income/(loss) from continuing operations

182

(587)

(3,926)

(928)

(Loss)/income from discontinued operation, net of tax (Note 2)

(386)

271

(7,326)

127

Net loss

$           (204)

$           (316)

$      (11,252)

$           (801)









Basic and diluted income/(loss) per share 






Continuing operations

$           0.07

$          (0.24)

$          (1.59)

$          (0.38)

Discontinued operation

(0.16)

0.11

(2.97)

0.05

Basic and diluted loss per share

$          (0.09)

$          (0.13)

$          (4.56)

$          (0.33)

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
($000's omitted)









Nine Months Ended




September 30,




2023

2022

Cash flows related to operating activities:



Loss from continuing operations

$           (3,926)

$             (928)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used



by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

790

751


Stock based compensation

110

126


Decrease in allowance for credit losses

8

5


Increase (decrease) in inventory reserve

34

(112)


(Decrease) increase in warranty reserve

(37)

32


Deferred income taxes

1,077

24


Gain on sale of equipment

-

(26)

Change in assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable

(3,852)

(3,772)

Inventories

(796)

1,928

Prepaid income taxes

(1)

527

Other current assets

(250)

(233)

Accounts payable

1,118

1,467

Accrued employee compensation and benefit costs

229

(66)

Post retirement obligations

59

86

Other accrued liabilities

529

44







Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations

(4,908)

(147)

Cash flows related to investing activities:



Capital expenditures - property, plant and equipment

(606)

(879)

Proceeds from sale of assets

-

38







Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(606)

(841)







Cash flows related to financing activities:



Advances on line of credit, net of payments

2,164

-

Principal payments on long-term debt

-

(4,250)

Principal payments on equipment financing lease obligations

(501)

(210)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations

1,663

(4,460)

Discontinued Operation



Cash (used in) provided by operating activites

(1,753)

151

Cash provided by investing activities

2,100

-

Net cash provided by operating and investing activities from discontinued operation  

347

151

Net decrease in cash and restricted cash

(3,504)

(5,297)

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

3,812

9,433

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$               308

$            4,136

SOURCE Servotronics, Inc.

Also from this source

Servotronics, Inc. Names New Sales & Marketing Director

Servotronics, Inc. Names New Sales & Marketing Director

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American – SVT), a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products, today...
Servotronics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Servotronics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American – SVT) a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.