Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT) Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share

News provided by

Servotronics, Inc.

18:31 ET

ELMA, N.Y., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.16 per share cash dividend.  The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2018. This dividend does not represent that the Company will pay dividends on a regular or scheduled basis.

The Company is composed of two groups – the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and the Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo control and other components for various commercial and government applications (i.e., aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment, etc.). The CPG designs and manufactures cutlery, bayonets, machetes and combat, survival, sporting, agricultural, and pocket knives for both commercial and government applications.

SERVOTRONICS, INC. (SVT) IS LISTED ON NYSE American

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servotronics-inc-nyse-american-svt-declares-cash-dividend-of-0-16-per-share-300649961.html

SOURCE Servotronics, Inc.

Related Links

http://servotronics.com

Also from this source

May 14, 2018, 17:59 ET Servotronics, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results For The Period...

Mar 23, 2018, 17:32 ET Servotronics, Inc. Announces 2017 Operating Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT) Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share

News provided by

Servotronics, Inc.

18:31 ET