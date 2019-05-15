Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE MKT- SVT) Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share

ELMA, N.Y., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American – SVT), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.16 per share cash dividend. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2019. This dividend does not represent that the Company will pay dividends on a regular or scheduled basis.

The Company is composed of two groups – the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and the Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo control and other components for various commercial and government applications (i.e., aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment, etc.). The CPG designs and manufactures cutlery, bayonets, machetes and combat, survival, sporting, agricultural, and pocket knives for both commercial and government applications.

SERVOTRONICS, INC. (SVT) IS LISTED ON NYSE American

