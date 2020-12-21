Servpac and American Savings Bank Announce Data Center Partnership

HONOLULU, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Servpac, Hawaii's Cloud Solution, announced it has finalized a partnership agreement with American Savings Bank (ASB) to provide enhanced data colocation services at MTP Data Center.

John O'Boyle, VP of Business Continuity Management, states several decision-making factors came into play when choosing to colocate their data at MTP Data Center. "By partnering with Servpac to keep our information technology systems operational and secure, we are able to focus our energy on providing our customers with an excellent experience," O'Boyle said. "With Servpac, we know that our equipment is secure and well-maintained and 24-hour support is available if we need it."

O'Boyle said ASB was impressed with the prime location and the investments made to strengthen MTP Data Center, including the construction of a new category 4 hurricane resistant structure and the installation of redundant power and cooling systems. "As the only Tier 4 commercial data center on Oahu, Servpac offers the enhanced security and business continuity features we need to keep our information safe and accessible no matter what situation arises."

The concept of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is being increasingly adopted by many companies worldwide. Lack of in-house expertise and costly operational expenses are often cited as top driving factors for opting out of onsite data management. In a recent report by Gartner, analysts predict that by 2025, 80% of enterprises will have shut down their traditional data center.1

"We are beginning to see a trend towards less on-premise data centers, particularly for companies and industries that rely on continuous access to mission-critical data," says Richard Zheng, President and Founder of Servpac. He adds, "Technology is becoming more and more complex, which means certain skillsets are becoming more specialized. Customers rely on Servpac because we are experts in what we do, and by outsourcing the management of their data centers to us, we enable them to gain peace of mind and focus more on their business."

With the recent completion of MTP Data Center, Servpac is now working hand-in-hand with ASB to transition the bank's legacy server room infrastructure into a secure private cage within their data hall. O'Boyle says, "Aside from having a great facility, customer service has been outstanding. We truly feel like Servpac is our partner and we appreciate their efforts to make sure we stay fully operational."

For more information on MTP Data Center and to schedule a tour, visit: www.servpac.com/mtptour.

About MTP Data Center by Servpac

MTP Data Center by Servpac is Hawaii's premier data facility for colocation and cloud computing solutions. Following the Uptime Institute's highest Tier 4 design certification, the facility features advanced independent and redundant features to guarantee business resiliency. Centrally located in Mililani Tech Park, MTP Data Center sits 850 ft above sea level, making it the most naturally secure facility to protect your company's mission-critical data. www.servpac.com

About American Savings Bank

With roots going back to 1925, American Savings Bank (ASB) serves Hawaii's businesses and communities with a full range of financial products and services, including business and consumer banking, home loans, insurance and investments. ASB provides Hawaii's consumers and businesses with more extended weekday and weekend hours than other similarly sized local banks, as well as convenient in-store branches. ASB matches its exceptional customer experience with an employee experience that has garnered local and national awards. For more information, visit https://www.asbhawaii.com/ or follow American Savings Bank on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

1 David Cappuccio, VP, Distinguished Analyst and Chief of Research for the Infrastructure Teams, Gartner

"The Data Center Is Dead" (Gartner, July 26, 2018), https://blogs.gartner.com/david_cappuccio/2018/07/26/the-data-center-is-dead/.

