Servpac Announces Data Center And Disaster Recovery Office In Hawaii

HONOLULU, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Servpac Inc., Hawaii's Largest Independent Telecom Provider, announces a new data center in Mililani Tech Park. Known as MTP, the new data center facility offers state-of-the-art colocation, disaster recovery, and other interconnection services available to new and existing customers. The new facility helps businesses grow their data capacity and enable global businesses to expand operations to Hawaii.

This 30,000 sq. ft facility is located in Mililani Tech Park in Central Oahu. The Tier 4 design data center delivers a 2N redundant critical power and cooling system for guaranteed 99.999% uptime. This is a carrier-neutral facility with multiple fiber entrances, offering access to multiple providers and Servpac's fiber optic network. Located 10 miles inland and 850 feet above sea level, the data center offers an ideal location for business continuity and disaster recovery. This facility will expand Servpac's offerings to the Hawaii market by providing customers a secure and reliable infrastructure to support their needs.

"The opening of this data center marks a major milestone for Servpac's commitment towards local businesses," said Richard Zheng, President and Founder of Servpac. "As a local company, we plan to invest 30 million dollars in the next five years towards building this state-of-the-art telecom and managed network ecosystem for businesses in Hawaii."

The data center offers Disaster Recovery offices with 100 hot desks and 20 private suites, available on-demand for local businesses with back-up power. On-site amenities include a lounge room, kitchen, and conference rooms with 24x7 access. The Mililani location offers access for local businesses needing immediate protection from disruptive events such as hurricanes, tsunamis, and power outages. Located on a 5-acre lot, the facility offers expansion space based on customer demand.

"We're capable of building 150,000 sq. ft of colocation and disaster recovery space for customers," said Zheng. "Our facility will be the largest data center in Hawaii, offering world-class infrastructure and the best solutions for local businesses."

About Servpac

Servpac, headquartered in Honolulu, is Hawaii's largest CLEC (competitive local exchange carrier) providing integrated telecom, managed IT and data center solutions for Hawaii businesses. Established in 2004, Servpac offers data center colocation, fiber connectivity, private Cloud hosting, VoIP phones, and managed network for businesses - all supported by a dedicated fiber network and 24x7x365 customer support. For more information, please visit www.servpac.com .

Contact:

Cory D'Orazio

808-237-5139

cdorazio@servpac.com

SOURCE Servpac Inc.

Related Links

https://www.servpac.com

