Servpac Announces Official Opening of MTP Data Center

MILILANI, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Servpac Inc. announced the official opening of their MTP Data Center and has begun scheduling tours for interested parties. The state-of-the-art facility opens to meet growing demand for a reliable local data solution in a time plagued by uncertainty and enhanced risk exposure for Hawaii businesses.

The short and long term impacts of COVID-19 continue to stay top of mind for Hawaii's executives and business owners, causing decision makers to not only look for cost saving solutions, but also strategic initiatives to ensure business resiliency.

While some areas of business look to downsize, technology is one key area where leaders are looking to scale up in order to facilitate more remote access, data security, team collaboration and business continuity. As the only Tier 4 data center in Hawaii, MTP offers customers the most advanced power and cooling technology to safeguard their data from system outages and loss of mission critical information. With access to Hawaii's largest carriers including Servpac's own dedicated fiber network, customers are able to access their data safely and efficiently.

The completion of MTP also enables local businesses to save on cost up to 50% by reducing the risk of operational downtime and unpredictable hardware maintenance that could surge above $500k annually. In addition, businesses can experience significant savings by outsourcing their infrastructure maintenance, energy consumption, leased space and security.

"In the last 20 years, there have been no major investments for data centers in Hawaii," says Richard Zheng, President and Founder of Servpac. He goes on to say, "Now more than ever, businesses need a reliable, local digital infrastructure to build their capacity and address their data needs. We've listened by expanding Hawaii's digital landscape with a best in class data center for customers in their own backyard."

The 30,000 sq. ft. facility in Mililani Tech Park is built 10 miles inland and 850 feet above sea level. The data center's Central Oahu location makes it the most naturally secure environment for continued operations, especially during the Pacific hurricane season. MTP also features Disaster Recovery office space, including 100 hot desks and 20 private suites.

To schedule a tour, visit: servpac.com/mtptour

About Servpac

Servpac, Hawaii's Cloud Solution, delivers next-generation cloud computing, data colocation, managed services, dedicated fiber internet and VoIP telephone solutions for Hawaii businesses. For more information, please visit servpac.com .

Contact: Cory D'Orazio, 808-237-5139, [email protected]

SOURCE Servpac Inc.

Related Links

https://www.servpac.com

