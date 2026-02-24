Servpac's MTP Data Center Celebrates Groundbreaking for Building 2

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally owned Servpac Inc. has broken ground on Building 2 of its MTP Data Center in Mililani Technology Park, adding over 15,500 square feet, increasing the facility's size by 50% and more than doubling the center's capacity.

An intimate groundbreaking ceremony was held with a blessing from Kahu Kaleo Patterson, vicar of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wahiawa.

The $13-million-dollar Building 2 is being built on an additional 5 acres of company-owned land. Building 2 is expected to be complete in the second quarter of this year, creating at least 15 permanent jobs. Construction will create approximately 150 temporary jobs.

Servpac Inc. has grown exponentially in recent years. In 2023, it completed a significant expansion project, doubling colocation capacity at the MTP Data Center.

Servpac's Principal Infrastructure Engineer, Jack Pestaner, is responsible for the overall design leadership and technical execution of the Building 2 data center project. He led the design of Servpac's Puʻuhale Data Center in 2014 and the MTP Data Center in 2020, which achieved Uptime Institute Tier IV certification. As an Uptime Institute Accredited Tier Designer, he ensures the data center's architecture and implementation align with the highest standards of resiliency, fault tolerance, and operational continuity.

As a locally owned company with 100% of its leadership on Oahu, Servpac is committed to supporting other Hawaii-based organizations. Ralph S. Inouye Co. is the general contractor; Senior Project Manager Travis Satsuma is overseeing construction. Other prime contractors include JB Construction (electrical work), Standard Sheetmetal (air-conditioning) and GPRM Prestress (specialist precast concrete supplier).

Design and engineering consultants include InForm Design (project architect), InSynergy Engineering (engineering), Kai Hawaii (structural engineering) and Dempsey Pacific (civil engineering).

Prime suppliers include Alpha Electric Supply, Eaton Corporation and Trane.

"We are expanding by our clients' request for a reliable means to house their mission-critical data," says Richard Zheng, president and founder of Servpac. "Given Hawaii's particular vulnerabilities because of threats from hurricanes to tsunami and rising sea levels, the need is great for a state-of-the-art, geographically secure data facility. With the development of Building 2, our customers can access their information faster and more securely in this best-in-class data center right in our own backyard."

Building 2

The ground-up, brand-new construction ensures that Building 2 is built to Zheng's exacting specifications. It is designed to the highest levels of security as befits the state's most geographically secure data center – purpose-built to withstand Category 5 hurricane-force winds.

Material choice for Building 2 was very intentional; the pre-cast concrete structure is designed for long-term building stability and a lifespan of over a century. Concrete provides for the greatest security as a solid barrier that will retain structural integrity, is resistant to impact – whether from manmade or natural phenomena – and is fire- and weather-resistant.

There will be a physical separation of critical systems and infrastructure so that primary and redundant systems will always operate.

Designed as a Tier IV data center – like the existing Building 1 – Building 2 will feature separate power systems that are capable of continuous operation, even if commercial power fails. The independent air-conditioning system is configured so that cooling needs will always be met.

Because of concurrently maintainable systems, equipment can be serviced without causing any disruptions. Advanced monitoring and notification of all power, HVAC, security and fire systems are integrated into one comprehensive management system that is built and maintained by Servpac's own engineering staff, who have an intimate understanding of the systems.

Building 2 has been purpose-built with sustainability at its core. The new facility utilizes highly efficient, closed-loop cooling systems that eliminate the need for water consumption, paired with a contained, zone-based cooling design that automatically delivers cooling only where and when it is required. Large-scale on-site solar deployment significantly reduces reliance on carbon-based power sources, while thoughtfully designed natural landscaping with ground absorption will help minimize wastewater runoff. Together, these features reflect Servpac's commitment to reducing environmental impact while delivering resilient, next-generation data center infrastructure.

About MTP Data Center by Servpac

Servpac, Hawaii's cloud solution, focuses on five core areas: cloud computing, disaster recovery, data center colocation, fiber internet and managed network IT services.

Founded in 2019, MTP Data Center by Servpac is Hawaii's premier data facility for colocation and cloud computing solutions. At 30,000 square feet, the existing Building 1 is the largest locally owned cloud solution in Hawaii. The facility is the state's only data center that has been awarded Uptime Institute's highest Tier IV certification for both design and construction; Uptime Institute is the globally recognized authority for data center standards. Featuring advanced independent and fully redundant systems, the facility is engineered to guarantee business resiliency. Centrally located in Mililani Tech Park, MTP Data Center sits 850 feet above sea level, making it the most geographically secure facility to protect an organization's mission-critical data. For more information, visit servpac.com.

CONTACT: Christina Dimovska, [email protected]

SOURCE Servpac Inc.