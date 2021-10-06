SERVPRO Partners with Reonomy to Unlock New Depth of Commercial Market Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reonomy , the leading provider of actionable commercial real estate (CRE) data, today announced a partnership with SERVPRO , a leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. Through this partnership, SERVPRO will have access to Reonomy's vast offering of property and ownership data, driving greater accuracy and efficiency in their lead generation efforts and aiding overall market share expansion.

As part of a company-wide effort to build a smart and scalable lead generation tool to expand their national footprint, SERVPRO sought a commercial data provider that could service the distinct needs of its sales team across various geographic markets, and identify gaps in coverage to guarantee a full scope of customers. Reonomy's platform will play a key role in driving this initiative.

Via Reonomy's API, SERVPRO's 1,900+ franchises will gain access to a more standardized and sophisticated business development pipeline rooted in data, allowing them to better identify opportunities in the markets while driving more strategic, targeted outreach to prospects across rural, suburban, and urban geographies.

This partnership arises during a turning point in the restoration industry, where organizations are seeing a rise in sophisticated tools for driving more efficient business development capabilities. Reonomy will benefit from collaborating with SERVPRO's rich data science team, incorporating valuable, timely feedback as they ramp up their product development efforts and explore other use cases for their technology.

"We are constantly looking to explore deeper applications for our technology and are thrilled to be partnering with the SERVPRO team as they look to expand their national footprint in the commercial space," said Bill Okun, CEO of Reonomy. "Their data team will be an invaluable partner to us as we continue building our product roadmap to service the industry."

"In our search for a partner, being able to have flexibility and depth in our data was key to successfully powering our lead generation efforts and helping us hit our expansion goals," said Mike Stahl, CMO of Servpro Industries, LLC. "We're excited to be working with Reonomy to provide a more efficient and flexible value offering to our franchise owners."

About Reonomy

Reonomy is the leading provider of CRE insights, empowering top brokerages, financial institutions, and commercial services providers with actionable data and solutions. Armed with Reonomy's enterprise-grade products, CRE professionals and organizations gain comprehensive market understanding, discover opportunities, and streamline research processes. For more information, visit https://www.reonomy.com or follow us @Reonomy on Twitter.

About Servpro

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO® has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 1,900 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it "Like it never even happened."

Media Contact:

Lindsey Cosgrove

[email protected]

SOURCE Reonomy