ServSafe Expands Training and Certification Ecosystem

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServSafe, the National Restaurant Association's premier food safety training brand today announced the expansion of its training and certification ecosystem to include online (remote) proctored exams to better meet the needs of the industry. This addition allows for foodservice workers to access needed or required testing in the way that works best for their schedules and learning styles.

"For 30 years, our goal has been to provide the most flexible and adaptable foodservice workforce training opportunities to improve the industry and to support the advancement of our hard-working people," said Sherman Brown, executive vice president of Training and Certification for the National Restaurant Association. "The addition of online proctored exams fortifies our high-quality education ecosystem to the long-term needs of the market."

ServSafe partnered with ProctorU, the global leader in remote proctoring, to create the online solution for testing. Customers choosing this option will be greeted by a live proctor who guides them through the exam launch process. The live proctor, backed by the AI-powered Proctor U platform, monitors and flags any suspicious behaviors during the exam and intervenes, if necessary, to uphold exam integrity and security. This new online solution is available 24/7.

In addition to the new online proctored testing option, the ServSafe training and certification ecosystem will still maintain its traditional options. Classes will still be offered in the form of self-guided learning online or classroom learning with an instructor. And customers ready to take the exam can still choose a paper-based exam or a hybrid exam at a testing center (comprised of an online test with a proctor in the room) in addition to the full online option available with ProctorU.

To learn more about ServSafe training and certification options, go to servsafe.com.

