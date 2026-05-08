SES AI Corporation Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Weak Revenue Guidance and 37% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until June 26, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) ("SES" or the "Company"), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Kahn Swick & Foti Speed Speed

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of SES and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ses/?prs=prn to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 26, 2026 .

>>>CLICK HERE for more information

About the Lawsuit

SES and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company overstated its business outlook by exaggerating the potential results of agreements with companies that had limited or no operational capacity; (ii) the company created the appearance of revenue by purchasing services tied to its own Molecular Universe transactions; (iii) despite its optimistic growth statements, SES AI faced significant logistics constraints in Q4 2025 that materially impacted revenue for that quarter; (iv) these issues raised serious doubts about SES AI's 2026 growth prospects, which were later confirmed by weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2026; and (v) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Patel v. SES AI Corporation, et al., Case No. 26-cv-11894.

>>>To Learn More, Click HERE

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

>>>For More Information about the case, Click HERE

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC