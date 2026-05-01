SES AI Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against SES AI Corporation - SES

NEW ORLEANS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until June 26, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) ("SES" or the "Company"), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

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SES investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-ses/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

SES and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company overstated its business outlook by exaggerating the potential results of agreements with companies that had limited or no operational capacity; (ii) the company created the appearance of revenue by purchasing services tied to its own Molecular Universe transactions; (iii) despite its optimistic growth statements, SES AI faced significant logistics constraints in Q4 2025 that materially impacted revenue for that quarter; (iv) these issues raised serious doubts about SES AI's 2026 growth prospects, which were later confirmed by weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2026; and (v) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Patel v. SES AI Corporation, et al., Case No. 26-cv-11894.

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