SES SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds SES AI Corporation (SES) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 26, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) SES AI overstated its business prospects by materially overstating the expected results that could be achieved by deals with companies that have limited or no operations; (2) SES AI created an appearance of revenue by purchasing services in exchange for purchases of Molecular Universe; (3) Contrary to its positive statements regarding growth prospects, SES AI was affected by material logistics constraints in the fourth quarter of 2025 which would materially affect Q4 2025 revenues; (4) the foregoing called into question SES AI's growth prospects for 2026, which were confirmed due to lower-than expected 2026 revenue guidance; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about SES AI's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On March 4, 2026, SES reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, SES disclosed that logistics constraints delayed shipments at the end of the year, pushing approximately $1.5 million of expected revenue into the first quarter of 2026. The disclosure followed SES's presentation at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2026, where the Company discussed its business outlook and growth initiatives but did not disclose that shipment delays were affecting revenue timing.

On this news, SES's stock price fell $0.63 per share, or 36.84%, to close at $1.08 per share on March 5, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding SES AI's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the SES AI Corporation class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/SES or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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