SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers at 2022 Nashville Music Awards

Josh Jenkins Named Songwriter of the Year

"Fancy Like" Named Song of the Year

SMACK Named Publisher of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC celebrated its songwriters and music publishers behind the year's most-performed country and Americana songs at the company's annual Nashville Music Awards – held in person for the first time in three years – tonight at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum.

Josh Jenkins was named SESAC's Songwriter of the Year after his hugely successful year penning chart-topping hits such as "Buy Dirt," recorded by Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan, and "Fancy Like," recorded by Walker Hayes. "Buy Dirt" was recently awarded NSAI's Song of the Year honor and is nominated for the same award at the 56th Annual CMA Awards. "Fancy Like," published by SMACK, was also awarded SESAC's Song of the Year. SMACK took home the title of Publisher of the Year, after previously being awarded the trophy in 2020.

SESAC affiliates Lee Brice and Blanco Brown teamed up to kick off the night with a performance of Brice's latest single "Soul," which was recently certified gold by the RIAA. Jordan Davis was on hand to perform "Buy Dirt" alongside his brother Jacob Davis and their co-writers and brother duo Josh and Matt Jenkins. Megan Moroney serenaded the group with her latest viral hit "Tennessee Orange" which has garnered over 45 million streams in just over two months.

Additionally, affiliate Derek Wells received the Spirt of SESAC Award in recognition of his musical contributions playing on over 100 number one songs. The song that clinched this impressive milestone, "Like I Love Country Music" – recorded by Kane Brown and co-written by SESAC affiliate Matt McGinn – was honored with a performance activity award at the ceremony. Honoring Derek by performing a medley of a few of those hits was Brinley Addington, Joey Hyde, Mike Walker, Aaron Eshuis, Phil Lawson, and Allison Veltz Cruz.

The celebration was hosted by SESAC's Vice President of Creative Services Shannan Hatch. More than 400 songwriters, publishers, and industry professionals attended the awards celebration, sponsored in part by Barre3 Nashville, British M, Dr. Bronner's, Essentia, Ettitude, Flying Embers, Garnier, Havaianas, I'm With The Band, Justin's, Karma, Lano, Opopop, Poppi, Rise Brewing, Simply Gum, Sio Beauty, Soapy Faith, Sound Royalties, Still Standing, The Spa Dr., and The Electric Jane.

Additional photos: https://bit.ly/3T5qY7W

Honorees:

"FANCY LIKE"

Written by:

Josh Jenkins

Published by:

Follow Me Where I Go, SMACK Songs, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by:

Walker Hayes

"BUY DIRT"

Written by:

Josh Jenkins

Published by:

Follow Me Where I Go, SMACK Songs, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by:

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

"SAME BOAT"

Written by:

Zac Brown, Ben Simonetti

Published by:

Day For The Dead Publishing, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by:

Zac Brown Band

"FREEDOM WAS A HIGHWAY"

Written by:

Jimmie Allen

Published by:

Endurance Juliet, Sony Music Publishing

Recorded by:

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley

"WILD HEARTS"

Written by:

Jennifer Wayne

Published by:

Wild Wild Wild West Songs, BMG Silver Songs

Recorded by:

Keith Urban

"7500 OBO"

Written by:

Matt McGinn

Published by:

McGinndependence Day, SMACK Songs, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by:

Tim McGraw

"LAST NIGHT LONELY"

Written by:

Joe Fox

Published by:

Liz Rose Music, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by:

Jon Pardi

"TRUTH ABOUT YOU"

Written by:

Matt Alderman

Published by:

Good Vibes Good Times Music, Curb Congregation Songs

Recorded by:

Mitchell Tenpenny

"LIKE I LOVE COUNTRY MUSIC"

Written by:

Matt McGinn

Published by:

McGinndependence Day, SMACK Songs, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by:

Kane Brown

"UP"

Written by:

Jeremy Bussey

Published by:

Hit By The Buss Music, Songs of Fluid, Spirit Music Nashville

Recorded by:

Luke Bryan

"HOME SWEET"

Written by:

Casey Brown

Published by:

Blue Corolla Oklahoma, Feel Your Creative Pulse Music

Recorded by:

Russell Dickerson

"23"

Written by:

Chris LaCorte

Published by:

Card Tables Music, Concord Tunes, Hang Your Hat Hits

Recorded by:

Sam Hunt

"HELLBENT FOR LEATHER"

Written by:

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Published by:

Snake Farm Publishing, BMG Silver Songs

Recorded by:

Ray Wylie Hubbard

"NICE THINGS"

Written by:

Hayes Carll

Published by:

Highway 87 Publishing, BMG Silver Songs

Recorded by:

Hayes Carll

"MODERN WOMAN"

Written by:

Erin Rae

Published by:

Good Memory, Confidentially Canadian Publishing

Recorded by:

Erin Rae

"IN DREAMS"

Written by:

Sierra Ferrell

Published by:

Abel Elba, Pulse Music Publishing

Recorded by:

Sierra Ferrell

"THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP SOMEBODY THROUGH IT"

Written by:

Jim Lauderdale

Published by:

Wudang Mountain Songs, BMG Silver Songs

Recorded by:

Jim Lauderdale

About SESAC PRO:

SESAC Performing Rights Organization is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC PRO represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Burna Boy, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann, R.E.M., and many more. SESAC Music Group is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC PRO and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Music Group has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

Media Contact:

Jenna Smith

SESAC Inc.

[email protected]

615.932.7905

SOURCE SESAC Music Group