SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers at 2023 Nashville Music Awards

SESAC Music Group

06 Nov, 2023

Jon Nite Named Songwriter of the Year

"Thank God" Named Song of the Year

Sony Music Publishing Named Publisher of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As CMA Awards week commences in Nashville, SESAC Performing Rights kicked off the celebrations, honoring songwriters and music publishers behind the year's most-performed country and Americana songs at the company's annual Nashville Music Awards held at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum.

Jon Nite was named SESAC's Songwriter of the Year for his hits like "Dancin' In The Country," recorded by Tyler Hubbard, "You Didn't," recorded by Brett Young, and "Pick Me Up," recorded by Gabby Barrett. With over 18 #1 songs to his name, Nite is one of Nashville's most prolific songwriters. SESAC's Song of the Year was awarded to the smash crossover hit "Thank God," penned by Josh Hoge and Christian Stalnecker, and recorded by Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown. Sony Music Publishing took home the title of Publisher of the Year, after winning seven awards throughout the night.  

To kick off the evening, Megan Moroney performed her award-winning song "Tennessee Orange," a contender for Song of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards. At the end of the night, Dillon Carmichael performed his moving single, "Son of A," which received a performance award during the show.  

The SESAC Heritage Award was presented in recognition of Albert E. Brumley, honoring 80 years of partnership with SESAC, and celebrating his legacy. Betsy Brumley was in attendance to accept the award, and guests were treated to a special performance of "I'll Fly Away" by Jamey Johnson.  

The celebration was hosted by SVP, Head of Nashville Creative Shannan Hatch, alongside Senior Directors, Creative Services, ET Brown and Lydia Schultz Cahill. More than 400 songwriters, publishers, and industry professionals attended the awards celebration, sponsored in part by Gibson Guitars, Hatef Aesthetics, Badger, Better Than Booze, Bombas, Chewsy, Essie, Garnier, Havaianas, Kiehl's, Osea, Otterbox, PuraVida, Redken, and Soapy Faith.

For a full list of winners, visit www.sesac.com. Additional photos: https://bit.ly/3QLIaRY

