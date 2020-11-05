SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers with 2020 Nashville Music Awards
Matt McGinn Named Songwriter of the Year
"Even Though I'm Leaving" Named Song of the Year
SMACKWORKS MUSIC Named Publisher of the Year
Nov 05, 2020, 14:05 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC celebrated its songwriters and music publishers behind the year's most-performed country and Americana songs for the 2020 Nashville Music Awards, which took place in a digital format. The annual award winners were announced on the organization's website and social media platforms with exclusive photos and videos from some of country music's top songwriters, publishers and performers.
"We are very excited to once again recognize our talented songwriter and publishing partners with the annual Nashville Music Awards," said Kelli Turner, President and COO, SESAC Rights Management. "Although we can't be together in person, we are deeply honored to celebrate the creative achievements of our affiliates in a new way. Not only are we grateful for their craft of songwriting, we value their work and its connection to the human experience, which ultimately lifts our spirits."
"We couldn't be more proud of SESAC's songwriters. Their commitment to writing and bringing us a sense of hope—despite the real struggles that we've all recently faced—has not gone unnoticed," added Sam Kling, SVP of Creative Operations. "I also need to commend both Lydia Schultz and ET Brown for their relentless dedication to SESAC's Country and Americana affiliates during this time."
Matt McGinn was named SESAC's Songwriter of the Year for the second time, taking home his first award in 2018. McGinn's chart-topping hits from the past year include "Homesick" and "Cool Again" recorded by Kane Brown and "One Thing Right" recorded by Kane Brown and Marshmello. Five-week number one hit, "Even Though I'm Leaving," co-written by Wyatt Durrette III, published by Rosest Music, and recorded by Luke Combs was named SESAC Song of the Year. Durrette also garnered SESAC Song of the Year in 2019. SMACKWORKS Music took home the Publisher of the Year accolade during the event, after previously winning the award for the first time in 2018.
Below you will find a complete list of winners. In addition, you visit SESAC.com to find an Awards page with photos and special messages from SESAC Country and Americana honorees.
Images courtesy of SESAC: https://bit.ly/32bb9EY
Country Awards:
"EVEN THOUGH I'M LEAVING"
Written by:
Wyatt Durrette III
Published by:
Island South Music, Rosest Music
Recorded by:
Luke Combs
"PRAYED FOR YOU"
Written by:
Allison Veltz Cruz
Published by:
Tunes of Big Deal Music, Songs of Porterfied Music, Words and Music Songs
Recorded by:
Matt Stell
"HOMESICK"
Written by:
Matt McGinn
Published by:
McGinndependence Day, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group Publishing
Recorded by:
Kane Brown
"WHAT IF I NEVER GET OVER YOU"
Written by:
Jon Green, Hillary Scott
Published by:
Universal Tunes
Recorded by:
Lady A
"MAKE ME WANT TO"
Written by:
Jimmie Allen
Published by:
Endurance Music Group, Sony/ATV
Recorded by:
Jimmie Allen
"EVERY LITTLE THING"
Written by:
Casey Brown
Published by:
So Essential Tunes, Not Just Another Song Publishing
Recorded by:
Russell Dickerson
"ONE NIGHT STANDARDS"
Written by:
Nicolette Hayford
Published by:
SMACKWORKS MUSIC, I Love RHA, Sony/ATV, Kobalt Group Publishing
Recorded by:
Ashley McBryde
"COOL AGAIN"
Written by:
Josh Hoge, Matt McGinn
Published by:
McGinntellectual Property, Songs For Owen Music, True Blue Works, Universal Tunes, Kobalt Group Publishing
Recorded by:
Kane Brown
"EVERYWHERE BUT ON"
Written by:
Lance Miller
Published by:
Presley Jake Music, W C M Music Corp
Recorded by:
Matt Stell
"I CALLED MAMA"
Written by:
Lance Miller
Published by:
Sonic Style Music, Still Working For All Inc, BMG
Recorded by:
Tim McGraw
"GOT WHAT I GOT"
Written by:
Michael Tyler
Published by:
MTNoize, peertunes LTD
Recorded by:
Jason Aldean
"ONE OF THEM GIRLS"
Written by:
Lee Brice
Published by:
Love Cannons Publishing, W C M Music Corp
Recorded by:
Lee Brice
"DROWNING"
Written by:
Josh Hoge
Published by:
Songs For Owen Music, Universal Tunes
Recorded by:
Chris Young
"THE GIT UP"
Written by:
Blanco Brown
Published by:
Blanco Theory
Recorded by:
Blanco Brown
"ONE THING RIGHT"
Written by:
Josh Hoge, Matt McGinn
Published by:
McGinndependence Day, Songs For Owen Music, Universal Tunes, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group Publishing
Recorded by:
Marshmello & Kane Brown
"THE ROCK AND THE HILL"
Written by:
Allison Moorer
Published by:
Bernard House Music
Recorded by:
Allison Moorer
"BLIND LEADING THE BLIND"
Written by:
Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Ted Dwane, Winston Marshall
Published by:
Universal Tunes
Recorded by:
Mumford & Sons
"LETTING ME DOWN"
Written by:
Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price
Published by:
Peach Pit, Fisheye, BMG
Recorded by:
Margo Price
"BAD TRICK"
Written by:
Ray Wylie Hubbard, Judy Hubbard
Published by:
Snake Farm Publishing, BMG
Recorded by:
Ray Wylie Hubbard (ft. Ringo Starr, Don Was, Joe Walsh, Chris Robinson)
"TELL THE TRUTH"
Written by:
Seth Avett, Scott Avett, Bob Crawford
Published by:
First Big Snow Publishing, NemoIVMusic, Truth Comes True Publishing, Ramseur Family Fold Music
Recorded by:
The Avett Brothers
"VICTORY"
Written by:
Seth Avett, Scott Avett
Published by:
First Big Snow Publishing, NemoIVMusic, Ramseur Family Fold Music
Recorded by:
The Avett Brothers
About SESAC PRO:
SESAC Performing Rights Organization is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Burna Boy, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann, R.E.M., and many more. SESAC is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC PRO and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Rights Management has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.
Media Contact:
Edie Emery
SESAC Inc.
[email protected]
615.963.3496 / 202.423.6806
Jenna Smith
SESAC Inc.
[email protected]
615.932.7905
SOURCE SESAC Rights Management