SESAC Honors Music Composers and Publishers at Annual Event

Among the honorees, Christophe Beck was honored for his film composition of Ant-Man and the Wasp. In other categories, more than 40 television composers, including Danny Lux, Gabriel Mann and Devin Powers, took home awards, recognizing the compositions to some of the industry's most highly-rated shows to include Grey's Anatomy, Modern Family, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Inspectors, The Resident, and 48 Hours to name only a few.

During the event, SESAC also provided an update on SESAC Scores: The Beck Diversity Project, an initiative that launched last year in partnership with composer Christophe Beck to create opportunities for underrepresented composers to advance in the field of film and TV composing. Six events were held over the course of the year in Los Angeles that supported over 350 participants, and the livestream events drew in almost five thousand viewers. These events were hosted by key industry influencers, including Beck, John Swihart, Richard Kraft, and more. Lastly, SESAC announced plans to help fund Beck's new endeavor, The Key Change Foundation, which provides grants to support films scored by emerging film composers from underrepresented groups.

Below is a full list of honorees:

FILM

Christophe Beck: Ant-Man and the Wasp

STREAMING MEDIA

Christopher Tyng

Danny Lux

John Swihart

Jon Ehrlich

Matt Mariano

Saunder Jurriaans

ADVERTISING

Brian Yessian

Maggie McDermott

Michael Yessian

Rory Doggett

CABLE Television

Ben Zebelman

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Craig Sharmat

Danny Lux

Dennis C. Brown

Devin Powers

Donnie Johnston

Jeff Garber

John Swihart

Matt Mariano

Phil Bright

Richard Bowers

NETWORK Television

Danny Lux: Grey's Anatomy

David Dachinger: PGA Tour Golf

Evan Frankfort: The Champion Within, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Innovation Nation, The Inspectors, Journey with Dylan Dreyer, Lucky Dog, The Open Road with Dr. Chris, Pet Vet Dream Team, Vacation Creation, The Voyager with Josh Garcia, Wilderness Vet

François Hasden: 48 Hours

Gabriel Mann: Modern Family

Guillermo Brown: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Hagar Ben Ari: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jason Derlatka: The Resident

Jon Ehrlich: The Resident

Michael Egizi: CBS Promos

Paul Buckley: Odd Squad

Sean Motley: The Voyager with Josh Garcia

Steven Scalfati: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Tim Young: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Five Hundred South Songs: Grey's Anatomy

Fox Tunes Inc: Modern Family, The Resident

FRC Music Publishing: Odd Squad

Melywork Music: 48 Hours

Music Box Street: To Tell the Truth

Must See Music: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Radical Rob Tunes: PGA Tour Golf

Songfair Inc: CBS Promos, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Zoo to You Music: The Champion Within, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Innovation Nation, The Inspectors, Journey with Dylan Dreyer, Lucky Dog, The Open Road with Dr. Chris, Pet Vet Dream Team, Vacation Creation, The Voyager with Josh Garcia, Wilderness Vet

LOCAL Television

Bob DeMarco: Dr. Phil, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, The Doctors,

David Catalano: Maury

Dennis C. Brown: Two and a Half Men

Devin Powers: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court, Whacked Out Sports

Evan Frankfort: Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin, Vacation Creation

Fernando Corona: Suelta la Sopa

Gabriel Mann: Modern Family

Glenn Sherman: Maury

John Swihart: How I Met Your Mother

Larry Brown: Animal Rescue, Dog Tales, Missing

Mauricio Arriaga: Mi Marido Tiene Familia

Michael Egizi: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Hot Bench, Inside Edition, Rachael Ray

Paul Buckley: 2 Broke Girls, Noticiero Telemundo

29 New Tunes Publishing: The Doctors

AND Syndicated Productions Inc: Extra, Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen

Beginning to Roar: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court

Fox Tunes Inc: How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family

Jillian DVG Music: Maury

ME6121 Publishing: Dr. Phil

Musica Telemundo: Noticiero Telemundo, Suelta la Sopa

ole Test Vision Music: The King of Queens

ole TV Avenue Music: The Goldbergs

Songfair Inc: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Hot Bench, Rachael Ray

Sony ATV Sounds LLC: Jeopardy!

Soundcast Music: Despierta America

Warner Hollywood Music LLC: 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men

Whack Two Publishing: Whacked Out Sports

Zoo to You Music: Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin, Vacation Creation

About SESAC Holdings, Inc.:

SESAC Holdings is a leader and innovator in music licensing. It is the only U.S.-based music rights organization that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through its subsidiary businesses. SESAC Performing Rights Organization, the second oldest PRO in the U.S., drives efficiency in licensing for music users, and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty distribution powered by a sophisticated cloud-based data services platform. The Harry Fox Agency is the leading provider of mechanical licenses, and issues the largest number of licenses for physical and digital formats of music in the U.S., and handles royalty payments to music publishers for over 100,000 catalogs. Rumblefish provides rights administration services and licensing support for a broad range of music users and media companies. Mint Digital Services, a joint venture with SUISA, administers copyrights for multi-territorial online usage on behalf of songwriters, composers and music publishers. SESAC Holdings has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

Media Contact:

Edie Emery

SESAC Inc.

eemery@sesac.com

615.963.3496 / 202.423.6806

Jenna Smith

SESAC Inc.

jsmith@sesac.com

615.932.7905

SOURCE SESAC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

www.sesac.com

