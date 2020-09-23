SESAC Honors Music Composers and Publishers with Annual Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC Rights Management is proud to pay tribute to its gifted creators with its annual Film & Television Composer Awards. The honorees were announced today on SESAC.com and across the organization's social media platforms, celebrating the affiliates' achievements of the past year. The online celebration honored music composers in the categories of film, streaming media, cable television, network television and local television.

"It's been an extraordinarily challenging year for all music creators. This year, more than ever, it's important that we pause to recognize the excellence of our film and television composers. Without their outstanding contributions to the creative process, the movies and television shows we love would be only a shadow of what they are," said John Josephson, Chairman and CEO, SESAC Rights Management. "We're beyond thrilled to honor our talented composers and publishers and look forward to celebrating their many accomplishments for years to come."

"Film and television music is the best it's ever been, thanks to our wonderful composers. While we miss celebrating with them in person this year, their incredible work continues and inspires us all," said Erin Collins, SESAC's Vice President Film, Television, and Developing Media.

Among the honorees, Christophe Beck was honored for his film composition of Frozen II; Daniel Lopatin for Uncut Gems; Andy Grush and Taylor Stewart of The Newton Brothers for Dr. Sleep; and Randy Newman for Marriage Story and Toy Story 4. In other categories, more than 40 television composers, including Danny Lux, Dennis C. Brown, Evan Frankfurt, Gabriel Mann and Jon Ehrlich, were honored, recognizing the compositions to some of the industry's most highly-rated shows to include A Million Little Things, Grey's Anatomy, Golf on CBS, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Inspectors, Rachael Ray, The Resident, and 48 Hours to name only a few.

Watch video remarks from this year's Film & TV Award recipients on a special webpage (https://www.sesac.com/FilmTVAwards2020) SESAC created for its family of affiliates and fans.

Below is a full list of honorees:

FILM

Christophe Beck: Frozen II

The Newton Brothers (Andy Grush): Dr. Sleep

The Newton Brothers (Taylor Stewart): Dr. Sleep

Randy Newman: Marriage Story, Toy Story 4

Daniel Lopatin: Uncut Gems

STREAMING MEDIA

Andy Grush

Bruce Miller

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Danny Lux

Gabriel Mann

Jason Derlatka

Jon Ehrlich

Matt Mariano

Taylor Stewart

CABLE Television

Ben Zebelman

Bruce Miller

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Craig Sharmat

Danny Lux

Dennis C. Brown

Devin Powers

Donnie Johnston

Jeff Garber

John Swihart

Phil Bright

Richard Bowers

NETWORK Television

Andrew Growcott: Card Sharks

Danny Lux: Grey's Anatomy, Manifest, The Good Wife

David Dachinger: PGA Tour Golf

Evan Frankfort: The Champion Within, The Voyager with Josh Garcia, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Innovation Nation, Consumer 101, Vets Saving Pets, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Pet Vet Dream Team, The Inspectors, Tails of Valor, Wilderness Vet

François Hasden: 48 Hours

Gabriel Mann: A Million Little Things, Modern Family

Guillermo Brown: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Hagar Ben Ari: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jason Derlatka: The Resident

Jon Ehrlich: The Resident

Michael Egizi: CBS Promos

Paul Buckley: Odd Squad

Sean Motley: The Voyager with Josh Garcia

Steven Scalfati: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Tim Mosher: Card Sharks

Tim Young: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Trevor Howard: The Inspectors

Five Hundred South Songs: Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things

Fox Tunes Inc: Modern Family, The Resident

FRC Music Publishing: Odd Squad

Melywork Music: 48 Hours

Music Box Street: Card Sharks

Must See Music: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Radical Rob Tunes: PGA Tour Golf, Golf on CBS

Songfair Inc: CBS Promos, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Warner Hollywood Music LLC: Manifest

Zoo to You Music: Consumer 101, Did I Mention Invention?, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Hidden Heroes, Hope in the Wild, Innovation Nation, Journey with Dylan Dreyer, Lucky Dog, Pet Vet Dream Team, Tails of Valor, The Champion Within, The Inspectors, The Open Road with Dr. Chris, The Voyager with Josh Garcia, Vets Saving Pets, Wilderness Vet

LOCAL Television

Bob DeMarco: Extra, The Doctors

David Catalano: Maury

Dennis C. Brown: Two and a Half Men

Devin Powers: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court, Whacked Out Sports

Evan Frankfort: Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

Fernando Corona: Suelta la Sopa

Gabriel Mann: Modern Family

Glenn Sherman: Maury

John Swihart: How I Met Your Mother

Mauricio Arriaga: Sin Tu Mirada

Michael Egizi: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Hot Bench, Inside

dition, Rachael Ray

Paul Buckley: 2 Broke Girls

29 New Tunes Publishing: The Doctors

AND Syndicated Productions Inc: Extra

Anthem Test Vision Music: The King of Queens

Beginning to Roar: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court

Fox Tunes Inc: How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family, White Collar

Jillian DVG Music: Maury

ME6121 Publishing: Dr. Phil

Musica Telemundo: Noticiero Telemundo, Suelta la Sopaole TV Avenue Music: The Goldbergs

Songfair Inc: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Entertainment Tonight, Face the Truth, Hot Bench, Rachael Ray

Sony ATV Sounds LLC: Jeopardy!

Soundcast Music: Despierta America

Warner Hollywood Music LLC: 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men

Whack Two Publishing: Whacked Out Sports

Zoo to You Music: Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

About SESAC PRO

SESAC Performing Rights Organization is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann and many more. SESAC is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC PRO and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Holdings has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

