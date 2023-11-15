SESAC Music Group Welcomes Ali Hernandez as Chief Human Resources Officer

News provided by

SESAC Music Group

15 Nov, 2023, 13:33 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC Music Group announced today the recent hiring of Ali Hernandez as Chief Human Resources Officer. Based at the company's headquarters in New York, Hernandez works with SESAC Music Group's combined portfolio of businesses to develop global human resources initiatives and strategies.

"We're thrilled to have Ali join the team at SESAC Music Group," said John Josephson, Chairman and CEO. "Her passion and expertise in driving business results through collaborative and inclusive solutions centered around people will be a key element of our ongoing drive to build a global organization and to elevate and develop our team around the world."

Hernandez joins SESAC Music Group with over 20 years of leadership experience in human resources and strategy.  Previously, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer at TIME, as well as organizations including Baptist Health South Florida, the Knight Foundation, and the Miami Herald Media Company. In these roles, she was able to create programs that increased inclusion and development and focused on staff engagement.

Hernandez holds a master's degree in human resources management from the Chapman School of Business, Florida International University (FIU), and a Bachelor of Science in professional studies from Barry University. She is an executive coach accredited by the International Coach Federation.  Additionally, she has served as an Advisory Board Member for the master's in human resources management program at FIU.

Using her expertise, she served as a board member of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Human Resources and Business Education Committee, a Teach for America speaker, a Women of Tomorrow mentor, a member of the Miami Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce and a recipient of their Professional of the Year Award. Recently, she was named to Folio Magazine's list of Top Women in Media as a Magnanimous Mentor.  

Media Contact:
Jenna Smith 
SESAC Inc.  
[email protected]
615.932.7905

SOURCE SESAC Music Group

Also from this source

SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers at 2023 Nashville Music Awards

SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers at 2023 Nashville Music Awards

As CMA Awards week commences in Nashville, SESAC Performing Rights kicked off the celebrations, honoring songwriters and music publishers behind the...
JACK HARLOW NAMED SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR AT 2023 SESAC MUSIC AWARDS

JACK HARLOW NAMED SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR AT 2023 SESAC MUSIC AWARDS

SESAC celebrated songwriters and music publishers behind the most-performed songs of 2022 across a variety of genres at The Highlight Room in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.