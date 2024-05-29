Sesame Place San Diego Announces Opening Date for ALL-NEW Dine with Elmo & Friends Experience at the Sunny Day Café

All-new immersive dining experience opens to the public on May 31, offering a tasty buffet-style family meal and entertainment from Sesame Street friends

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Place® San Diego, the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show Sesame Street, today announced the official opening date of the All-New interactive dining experience, Dine with Elmo & Friends, on May 31 at the All-New Sunny Day Café. The immersive experience allows guests to dine alongside their favorite furry friends and experience exclusive entertainment including singing, dancing, and photo opportunities. Season Pass Members will be the first to experience the All-New Dine with Elmo & Friends.

"We're excited to officially open Dine with Elmo & Friends and offer our guests a new way to interact and spend time with their favorite Sesame Street friends," said Genaro Castro, Vice President of Sesame Place San Diego. "The All-New Sunny Day Café is a wonderful indoor dining room with a delicious menu that I know our guests will be excited to experience. This unique, immersive experience will create new, lifelong memories for our guests and provides a new way to celebrate special events at the park including birthdays, holidays, and more!"

Dine with Elmo & Friends allows guests to get closer to their favorite furry friends than ever before as they dine alongside them. Dine with Elmo & Friends takes place in the All-New Sunny Day Café, an air-conditioned, indoor dining room on the Sesame Street Neighborhood that can seat up to 160 guests. Each Dine with Elmo & Friends experience is approximately one hour long and includes a tasty buffet-style family meal and exclusive entertainment the whole family will love!

Reservations for Dine with Elmo and Friends start at just $41.99 for adults and children 10 years and older, and $21.99 for children ages 3 to 9. Children under 3 are free but require a reservation. Park admission is required in addition to Dine with Elmo & Friends reservation. It is strongly recommended to make reservations in advance of the park visit.

In addition to this exciting interactive experience, park guests can enjoy fun at Sesame Place San Diego year-round with whirling rides, splashy seasonal water slides, exciting shows, parades, the interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, and visits with everyone's favorite furry friends.

Season Pass Members Will Be First to Dine

Season Pass Members will be able to book reservations to Dine with Elmo & Friends before the general public – which is just one of many unbeatable benefits available with a 2024 Sesame Place Season Pass! Guests can enjoy unlimited visits this year and next, plus exciting events including Sesame Summer Splash, The Count's Halloween Spooktacular, A Very Furry Christmas, and more for as low as $150 or three payments of $50. Silver, Platinum, and Gold Season Pass Members can enjoy the added benefits of free parking, free friend tickets, discounts on cabanas, Abby's Magic Queue, and Stroller Rentals, exclusive monthly rewards, and more. Perks vary based on the type of Season Pass purchased.

Sesame Place San Diego is located at 2052 Entertainment Circle in Chula Vista and is open daily for summer. For more information and to purchase tickets and Season Passes visit SesamePlaceSanDiego.com . For the most recent updates, fans can follow Sesame Place San Diego on Facebook and @SesamePlaceCa on Instagram.

About Sesame Place San Diego

Sesame Place San Diego is the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from San Diego and 2.5 hours from Los Angeles, this 17-acre theme park is perfect for families with kids of all ages and has been designated as a Certified Autism Center. The new theme park features 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and exciting water attractions, a family-friendly rollercoaster and a 500,000-gallon wave pool – one of the largest in Southern California. The park also features an engaging musical play area, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, an award-winning parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and of course, everyone's favorite furry friends. Celebrate family-friendly events all year long at Sesame Place, including Elmo's Furry Fun Fest, Elmo's Eggstravaganza, Elmo's Springtacular, Sesame Summer Splash, The Count's Halloween Spooktacular, and A Very Furry Christmas.

