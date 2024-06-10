Sesame Seed Extract Market to Surpass $476.8 Million by 2034, Driven by 6.1% Annual Growth: Fact.MR

Increasing Global Shift toward Plant-based Diets and Veganism Boosting Consumption of Nutritional Sesame Seed Extract

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals in its recently updated research report that the global Sesame Seed Extract Market is estimated at $264.9 million in 2024. The market is projected to reach $476.8 million by 2034 and is calculated to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Sesame seed extract is exhibiting high demand for use in various applications such as cosmetics, food, skincare, and pharmaceuticals due to its high nutritional value. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits associated with sesame consumption is also driving its demand growth worldwide. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking food and beverages with natural ingredients such as sesame seed extracts. Sesame seeds have emerged as a vital functional ingredient due to their characteristics such as being effective in digestion, heart health, and immunity.

Organically produced sesame seeds are being increasingly used in the manufacturing of cosmetics, skincare, and hair care products. Sesame seed's anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, and antioxidant properties are increasing their utilization in organic beauty formulations. Sesame seeds, due to their therapeutic properties, are finding extensive usage in pharma products. Sesame seeds have traditional medicinal use in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in India, China, and Japan. The organic trend is driving the demand for sesame-based herbal medications.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The United States is estimated to hold 74.2% of the North American market share in 2024.

is estimated to hold 74.2% of the North American market share in 2024. Demand for sesame seed extract in Canada is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034. The Japan market is approximated at a value of US$ 11.3 million in 2024.

market is approximated at a value of in 2024. Conventionally produced sesame seed extract sales are predicted to reach US$ 353 million by 2034.

by 2034. Sesame seed oil sales are estimated at US$ 98 million in 2024.

"Rising popularity of plant-based food products and the clean-label trend are set to drive up the sales of organically produced sesame seed extract," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Asia Pacific Opportunistic Market for Sesame Seed Extract Producers

North America is witnessing increasing use of sesame seed extract in the food and pharma industries. The positive influence of Asian food and increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of sesame are key factors pushing market growth in North America.

Innovations in extraction and farming technologies are boosting the production of sesame seeds in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in India and Myanmar. Sesame has a traditional use in cuisines and medicines in Asia Pacific. The rising trend of veganism and the high vegetarian population is also complementing sesame seed extract market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Higher Demand for Whole Sesame Seeds Over Sesame Oil

The demand for whole sesame seeds is expected to surpass that of sesame oil. This is primarily due to the affordability of sesame seeds as a raw material compared to the more costly and time-consuming process of extracting sesame oil. The high prices of sesame oil are leading to lower consumption rates.

Globally, sesame seeds are in high demand. Available in white, black, and brown varieties, sesame seeds are widely used in food and bakery products such as cakes, cookies, noodles, and soups. Farmers in African and Asian countries like Sudan, India, and Myanmar favour growing sesame due to its resilience to adverse weather conditions. Additionally, the nutritional value of sesame seeds is increasing their use as a functional ingredient in various food products.

The growing influence of Asian cuisine is driving the global consumption of sesame seed extract products. Sesame seeds are also gaining popularity in Western countries. While the demand for organic sesame seed products is notable, sales of conventionally grown sesame remain high due to their affordability and comparable properties to organic varieties. With expanding applications in cosmetics, food, and nutraceuticals, the market for sesame seed extracts is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sesame seed extract market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on nature (organic, conventional), form (whole, oil), seed type (white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, red/brown sesame seeds), end use (food & beverages, foodservice, retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

