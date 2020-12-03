Sesame Software Announces Fully Automated Connectors to Accelerate Data Loading Into Amazon Redshift

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management, today announced that the company has added support for Amazon Redshift, enabling rapid data movement from many cloud or on-premise sources to any number of Redshift nodes. Organizations will be able to aggregate their data in Amazon Redshift to drive relevant insights across previously disparate data silos.

Sesame Software's Relational Junction Data Management Suite provides an instant data warehouse and automated connectors that enable rapid data integration and replication between Amazon Redshift and 100+ data sources for robust reporting and analytics.

In just minutes, Relational Junction creates an Amazon Redshift data warehouse that mirrors your SaaS or on-premise application data. Users can easily replicate data from any data source into one unified place to ensure data consistency, flexibility, and enhanced performance. By integrating data from external and internal sources, organizations are provided with a database that gives real-time 360-degree access to their most important data, ensuring teams are aligned for day-to-day decision making and long-term strategic planning.

"We're excited that Amazon Redshift customers will now be able to utilize the full benefits of Relational Junction to unlock deeper value from their critical business data. Whether they are building a new cloud data warehouse, extending an on-premises data warehouse, or fully migrating to Amazon Redshift, Relational Junction can help," said Crystal Duarte, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Sesame Software.

With patented scalability and multithreaded technology, Relational Junction speeds up your implementation time, making your data warehouse actionable within minutes. Users of Relational Junction can keep data moving without downtime -- seamlessly flowing data from multiple data sources to a fully automated data warehouse for Amazon Redshift that requires no warehouse design, data mapping, or data modeling. Easily combine data from other corporate sources, like Oracle Fusion, NetSuite, Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, and many more.

