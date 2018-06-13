Sesame Software, Bigtincan, Partner on Business Continuity Initiative

"We are pleased to be working with Bigtincan to provide users with robust document replication and version control," says Rick Banister, founder and CEO of Sesame Software. "Bigtincan is an emerging leader in providing document management solutions for Salesforce users and we feel their clients can only benefit from the addition of Relational Junction's business continuity and disaster recovery features."

The partnership comes amid strong growth for the Silicon Valley-headquartered Sesame Software as it looks to bring Relational Junction's SQL-based replication, integration and recovery tools to global businesses relying on increasingly larger data sets to guide their operations.

Sesame Software will also introduce Bigtincan to its expanding user base, enabling those organizations to better manage every version of every sales document, and create custom content, collateral and dynamic sales playbooks. Under the deal, Sesame Software and Bigtincan also have financial incentives in securing new business for both.

"Our organizational capabilities, bolstered with Relational Junction's bi-directional function, will dramatically reduce the time it takes users performing disaster recovery tasks to quickly and accurately access the information they need to regain control of business continuity issues," says David Keane, CEO of Bigtincan. "By enhancing Sesame's offering with our mobile content enablement platform, any user will be able to access and interact with various types of content, share knowledge and expertise across teams, as well as automate processes across compatible mobile devices or networks."

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Sesame Software is an Enterprise Application Integration/Data company whose Relational Junction products offer superior solutions for data integration, complete data recovery and data warehousing.

About Bigtincan

Based in Boston, Bigtincan provides software that help sales and service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. Its AI-powered sales enablement automation platform features the industry's premier user experience that empowers reps to effectively engage with customers. Leading brands, including AT&T, ThermoFisher and Merc, rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity at every interaction.

