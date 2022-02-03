Sesame Software Extends the Power of Siebel with Rapid Data Connector for Integration Across All Platforms

Relational Junction's data connector for Siebel provides a rapid connection from Siebel to a wide variety of endpoints. Tweet this

Managing various technology platforms makes it difficult to view data cohesively and make critical business decisions. As a solution to this problem, Relational Junction integrates Siebel with multiple platforms to achieve an overall view of the valuable data contained within.

Key Benefits Include:

Connect a wide variety of cloud and on-premise applications to Siebel in minutes

Synchronize Siebel with Salesforce, Oracle, and other back-office systems

Access the complete Siebel data model for a comprehensive view of data

Create flexible hybrid CRM deployments and faster CRM migrations

Unify IT systems and automate business processes across applications

Integrate data into analytical and operational layers without heavy, repetitive lifting

No coding, data mapping, or maintenance required

Relational Junction: The All-in-One Solution

Relational Junction is a multifaceted solution that combines integration , replication , data warehousing , and compliance to cover all of your data needs. The platform's scalable architecture continuously evolves with organization-spanning data needs, allowing users easy access to their data and the ability to use how they see fit.

Request a demo to learn more about how Relational Junction allows you to seamlessly flow data across Siebel and any data source or application in your tech stack!

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is the Enterprise Data Management leader, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite of products offers superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup, and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. Learn more today !

