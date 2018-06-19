Sesame Software Granted Patent for Multi-Threaded Download with Multi-Threaded Writing

Relational Junction stores the record identifiers that meet a specified time range in multiple files, fires up hundreds of parallel readers to read the content into memory using the identifiers in the files, and writes the records in memory into a database in parallel. The scalability and performance of this technique allows massive amounts of data to be loaded 100 times faster than the original single-threaded architecture. The load is also fully restartable in the event of a failure without having to reprocess any records, and ensures that no records are skipped.

The speed and efficiency of downloading records is increased through use of multi-core computing systems. In one customer's testing, 260 million records were loaded from a major Cloud CRM in 22 hours -- 3200 records per second. Sesame Software's smallest and largest customers benefit from the same blazing performance.

Sesame Software's patent portfolio continues to increase, with six issued patents and four more slated for approval this summer. Sesame Software has continuously evolved the performance, reliability, and automation of it's Data Warehouse Builder product since the original release in 2004.

For a look at how Relational Junction is helping IT teams get the most of their data warehouse reporting, while also ensuring that every version of that data is recoverable in the event of a system failure or other disaster, please visit www.sesamesoftware.com.

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Sesame Software is an Enterprise Application Integration/Data company whose Relational Junction products offer superior solutions for data integration, complete data recovery and data warehousing.

