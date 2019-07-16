Sesame Software Partners with Snowflake on Integration/Data Warehouse Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software today announces a partnership with Snowflake to provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to securely move structured data between CRM platforms and Snowflake's cloud-built data warehouse for robust reporting and analytics.

"We are pleased to be working with Snowflake to enable Salesforce users to seamlessly move their data to the leader in cloud data warehousing," says Rick Banister, founder and CEO of Sesame Software. "Near real-time replication of data for robust integration and analytics is a growing need for organizations and Relational Junction is the patented solution that provides automated data connectors for replication from any source into Snowflake."

The partnership is another win for Sesame Software as it looks to showcase all that Relational Junction can do to help companies more cost-effectively replicate, integrate and analyze huge volumes of data in near real-time.

Relational Junction enables organizations to design a data warehouse in minutes that has all data in its original structure, while also providing tools to seamlessly move data between CRM platforms and Snowflake's secure data warehouse. Sesame's customers are able to bypass the months-long labor-intensive build process associated with creating data pipelines, while also eliminating the need to hire a data migration company to build out the ETL and end tables.

"Relational Junction is emerging as the best solution for warehousing data without the use of standard CSV backups that limit your copy of your Salesforce Org to only once a day," says Banister. "Our suite of tools works with both cloud and on-premise data warehouses and is supported by a world-class customer service team with decades of experience in database management."

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Sesame Software is an Enterprise Data Management company whose patented Relational Junction suite of products offer superior solutions for data warehousing, integration and backup and recovery.

Crystal Duarte

Chief Marketing Officer

Sesame Software

Tel: 408-838-8972

Crystal.Duarte@SesameSoftware.com

SOURCE Sesame Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sesamesoftware.com

