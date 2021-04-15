Sesame Software Releases Robust Data Connector for JD Edwards, Accelerating Analytics and Lift and Shift Processes, with Data Transfer Rates of Up to 34K Records Per Second

Sesame Software's robust data connector for JD Edwards accelerates analytics and Lift and Shift processes Tweet this

Relational Junction enables JD Edwards customers to streamline their analytics projects with a robust analytics database that can be easily used without a DBA background. Relational Junction also helps customers simplify the Lift and Shift process of moving data from database to database, resulting in substantial savings in personnel and maintenance costs. Sesame Software's Relational Junction supports rapid data transfer rates, moving data up to 34K records per second.

A typical use case for many JD Edwards users is transferring data from an on-premise data source and moving it into the cloud, also known as Lift and Shift. Relational Junction speeds up this process with a simple click-and-load deployment that replicates an entire database with all its tables, views, indexes, and PL/SQL code quickly, with no downtime. "By using data replication technology, Relational Junction automates the warehouse build process and data ingestion workflows, enabling users to save resources and focus on their business intelligence, not their build projects."

Relational Junction also offers a streamlined solution for JD Edwards users looking to apply analytics to their enterprise data. Traditionally, this process can be time-consuming, involving tracking data within naming conventions that lack user-friendliness and readability. "Relational Junction solves this problem by creating a hybrid solution, one that combines the data source rest API and the source database. By interrogating the API and recreating the data with user-friendly names, Relational Junction creates the fastest and most readable solution for analytics with JD Edwards."

While testing the Relational Junction and JD Edwards solution stack, the Sesame team found data transfer rates of up to 34K records per second. "The final number is a function of environmental factors such as network latency and load, which are excellent in the OCI platform," says Banister. "These rapid data transfer rates, the lack of downtime, click-and-load deployment, ease of use, and readability, will cut down on the delivery time of your Lift and Shift and analytics projects, from weeks or months to just hours."

To learn more about Sesame Software's Relational Junction enterprise data management solution, request a demo directly with the Sesame Software team.

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is the Enterprise Data Management leader, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite of products offers superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to over 100 SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. To learn more, go to www.sesamesoftware.com .

Media Contact:

Crystal Duarte

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Sesame Software

SOURCE Sesame Software, Inc.

