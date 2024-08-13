Sesame Workshop and The Harris Poll Unveil Inaugural Index on the State of America's Well-Being

Study Finds Americans Rank Mental Health on Par with Economic Stability and Say Their Well-Being is Negatively Impacted by Mental Health Issues

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Elmo tweeted, "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" on social media, the consensus was clear: people are struggling. Leveraging its five-decade history of addressing the most pressing needs of children and families, Sesame Workshop—the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street—partnered with The Harris Poll to shed light on the mental health crisis, launching a first-of-its-kind index on the state of well-being in America.

The inaugural study found that Americans view mental health and education as on par with economic stability. When asked what we should prioritize for the future well-being of our country, Americans indicated that economic stability isn't enough—and is not alone as a top priority—but must be accompanied by investment in mental health and education. Parents are particularly affected – 1 in 3 say their or their family's well-being is negatively impacted by mental health issues, and 61% say their family is still experiencing negative effects from the pandemic.

"We could not have predicted the overwhelming response that followed Elmo's post," said Samantha Maltin, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, Sesame Workshop. "The tweet, and the campaign it spawned, reached over 300 million people, with more than 3 million heartfelt reactions pouring in. As Elmo's viral moment and this new study indicate, the most pressing issue facing American families right now is mental health and emotional well-being."

Americans say getting honest about mental health and asking for help are critical steps to improving the state of well-being today. Sixty-seven percent of all Americans, with those numbers going up to 79% of parents, agree, "I wish my parents had been more honest with me about their mental health struggles"—suggesting that today's parents are looking to break the silence around mental health with their own children. The study also found stark generational differences around attitudes towards mental health: 82% of Gen Z and Millennials agree, "I wish I had been taught more about how to understand and manage my emotions as a child," compared to 65% of respondents from older generations. That number jumps even higher to 84% of parents, signaling a major generational shift around the appreciation of speaking openly and honestly about emotional well-being from a young age.

"Half of Americans describe the average American child as anxious, with a sizable number experiencing negative impacts to their well-being due to mental health issues, said Jill Crane, Vice President of Consumer Insights, Sesame Workshop. "As an organization grounded in research and focused on impact, this new index will allow us to keep a pulse on the well-being of Americans and their families and make a meaningful contribution to our collective understanding of what drives well-being today."

And there is reason for hope: Americans see kindness and resilience as pathways to improving well-being. Strong majorities of Americans say it's important for society to promote kindness (85%) and resilience (83%), with over a third (42% and 35%, respectively) saying it's extremely important. Eighty-two percent agree, "My well-being would improve if society was kinder"—increasing to 89% when asked about children. Seventy-two percent agree, "My well-being would improve if I had the tools to be more resilient"—increasing to 88% when asked about children.

"It's heartening to see the growing openness around mental health discussions today," Maltin said. "Americans understand that mental health is a vital issue, and that's why the need for our work has never been greater. By celebrating everyday joys, teaching children to understand their emotions, and helping parents recognize the signs of more serious mental health challenges, we're building a solid foundation for children's emotional well-being that will support them for years to come."

Last year, in response to the growing mental health crisis among children, Sesame Workshop announced a multi-year commitment to the emotional well-being of young children and their families, building on a long history of support in this critical area. Free resources for children, parents, and providers are available in English and Spanish at sesame.org/mentalhealth.

To explore the full survey report, visit here, and to join the conversation on social media, follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram.

About the Survey Methodology

The nationally-representative index on the state of well-being in America results are based on 2,012 online interviews. The survey was conducted among the general population, ages 16 years and older. The data was weighted to be representative of the general U.S. population. All fieldwork for this survey took place in May 2024.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok.

