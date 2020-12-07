Sesame Workshop and Viatris Inc. Launch Global Resources to Help Children and Caregivers Manage Social and Emotional Needs During Upcoming Holiday Season and Beyond

"We know children and families everywhere are struggling as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Together with Viatris, we are offering families strategies to cope with today's challenges and foster emotional wellbeing long into the future," said Sherrie Westin, President of Social Impact and Philanthropy, Sesame Workshop. "As we head into the holidays with so many routines upended, we want to help children and their caregivers manage big feelings and spend quality time with each other, even when apart."

Starting this week, new animations and activities will launch on a rolling basis in the U.S., India, South Africa, and Latin America, with select content available in Europe and Australia. In one video, Grover and his mom decide to make his Grandmother's special family soup over videochat when they can't be together for their holiday celebration. In additional videos, Elmo and his mom talk about big feelings and Elmo's dad helps him name and cope with the feeling of fear of getting sick. Additional topics released on a rolling basis will include keeping routines, spending special time together, and learning about persistence.

"Our work with Sesame Workshop stems from our mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life," said Lara Ramsburg, Head of Corporate Affairs for Viatris. "From young children to parents, grandparents, and other caregivers, we hope these new resources will be of value to anyone who has experienced the emotional impact of the pandemic on their families. As we begin our journey as Viatris, we're committed to supporting social impact initiatives and partnerships that have the potential to have a lasting, positive impact on patients, families and communities worldwide. We're pleased to collaborate with Sesame Workshop, who has a long history of making a difference in the lives of children around the world."

Viatris, a new kind of global healthcare company, is committed to doing its part in support of public health needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the generous support to make these new resources possible, Viatris will share the resources with its global workforce of approximately 45,000.

The resources launched today as part of Sesame Workshop's Caring for Each Other initiative, which was created in response to the uncertainty facing families during the COVID-19 pandemic and has reached families in more than 100 countries and 41 languages. SesameStreet.org/caring is regularly updated to meet the needs of families as the situation evolves, with resources designed to help parents provide comfort and manage anxiety, as well as help with creating routines, fostering playful learning at home and staying physically and mentally healthy. Resources will also be distributed through a wide range of national and community providers as part of Sesame Street in Communities, Sesame Workshop's program to support children and families.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org .

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway™. Formed in November 2020 through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

Related Links

https://www.viatris.com

