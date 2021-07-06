Sesame Workshop Introduces the Newest Member of the Sesame Street Family - Tango, Elmo's Adopted Puppy

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street and decades of award-winning educational programming, today introduced the newest resident of 123 Sesame Street: Tango, Elmo's adopted puppy. Fans of all ages can learn how Tango made her way to Sesame Street in a new 30-minute animated special Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, debuting on HBO Max on Thursday, August 5.

Courtesy of Sesame Workshop

"For generations, our Sesame Street Muppets have been kids' first friends, modeling valuable lessons about life, learning, and friendship," said Sesame Workshop's Executive Vice President of Creative & Production Kay Wilson Stallings. "After nearly two years of development, we are thrilled to introduce Tango, Elmo's spirited, adventurous, and adorable furry friend."

In the special, Elmo and Grover discover a sweet, stray puppy – whom they quickly name Tango – and embark on an adventure throughout the neighborhood with Sesame Street friends Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and Oscar the Grouch. Together, they search for the local pet adoption fair in the hopes of finding her a "forever home." A sneak peek of the special is available on the Sesame Street YouTube channel here, detailing how this music-loving pup got her name.

The introduction of Tango—who will be a mainstay in future Sesame Street content—allows for consistent modeling of safe behavior and age-appropriate help with a pet. In the forthcoming special and beyond, Elmo and his friends will show preschoolers how to meet a new animal, gently play with and brush a pet, teach new tricks, give baths, and, most especially, show love and affection for their furry friends.

Sesame Workshop is rolling out brand-new and exclusive digital content featuring Elmo, Tango, and other furry friends on the Sesame Street YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter platforms. Families can also visit Sesame Workshop's Furry Friends Forever webpage for games and printable activities.

In celebration of Tango, Sesame Workshop partners have introduced a variety of new books, toys, apparel, and more for kids and adults. For a full list of new and forthcoming Tango and Furry Friends Forever products, check out the press release here.

Tango will join Sesame Street's 52nd Season as both an animated character and a live-action Sesame Street Muppet, debuting this fall on HBO Max and streaming on PBS KIDS in 2022.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

About HBO Max

HBO Max® is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer platform, offering best in class quality entertainment. HBO Max features the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. The streaming platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced an advertising-supported subscription tier in June 2021. HBO Max recently began its global roll out launching in 39 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, and will be followed by the replacement of HBO-branded streaming services in Europe later this year.

SOURCE Sesame Workshop