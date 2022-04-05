SESAUA/PRUA/UCF Launch $150,000 Humanitarian Endowment For Puerto Rico

BALTIMORE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), announces the creation of the new humanitarian endowment fund between the UCF, the AUA Southeastern Section (SESAUA) and the Puerto Rico Urological Association (PRUA). The new $150,000 fund between UCF/SESAUA/PRUA supports humanitarian work within the geographic area of Puerto Rico.

Harris M. Nagler, MD, Urology Care Foundation President, said, "This tripartite collaboration is evidence of our organization's focus on eliminating health care disparities with the UCF's burgeoning focus on the humanitarian efforts."

An annual $4,500 grant will be available starting in 2023. The selected grantee and identified project will support the improvement of urological care in underserved communities and/or research involving health policy to improve patient access to care and education.

"On behalf of the Southeastern Section of the American Urological Association, we are grateful to partner with PRUA and UCF to establish the SESAUA/PRUA/UCF Humanitarian Endowment," said David M. Kraebber, MD, SESAUA Immediate Past President. "The Section understands the importance of humanitarian volunteerism and this endowment will serve to elevate urologic care in underserved communities in Puerto Rico."

This program is designated for AUA members who are Board certified urologists and for Resident/Fellow members who are sponsored by and work in collaboration with a board-certified urologist providing oversight in connection with the project. Residents/Fellows must also provide permission/approval from their institutions to participate in the project.

Applicants must highlight their affiliation with an established organization and project taking place in Puerto Rico. A Program Announcement detailing the application requirements, review and selection process will be distributed by the Urology Care Foundation at the beginning of the application cycle. Applications will open in January 2023.

"On behalf of the Puerto Rico Urological Association, I would like to give thanks to all the parties involved in making the Puerto Rico Humanitarian Fund a reality," said Marcos Pérez Brayfield, MD, FAAP, FACS, PRUA President. "We applaud the initiative of UCF and SESAUA to elevate urological care in underserved communities and we look forward to all the initiatives arising from this fund that will contribute to the wellbeing of all the communities in Puerto Rico."

For more information visit www.urologyhealth.org.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Lukacs, Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager

410-689-4081, [email protected]

SOURCE Urology Care Foundation