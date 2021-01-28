SESCO Lighting and Electrical Sales Associates Announce Agreement

MAITLAND, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SESCO Lighting, Inc., headquartered in Maitland, FL and Electrical Sales Associates (ESA), headquartered in Nashville, TN have announced a strategic agreement effective February 1, 2021. With 90+ years in business between the two companies as well as a hunger for growth, SESCO Lighting and ESA coming together allows them to leverage their collective strengths along with significant territory alignment. Together, the two companies will be able to offer a stronger presence at electrical distribution in combining sales efforts with enhanced product offerings.

The Companies will maintain their existing management and organizational structures, with ESA continuing to be owned and operated by Chris Templeton and SESCO by its 280 employee-owners. The key leads on this partnership for SESCO Lighting are Dan Smith, Director of Distributor Relations and Turner Nabors, Distributor and Industrial Outside Sales Lead. For ESA side, this effort will be led by their Principal, Chris Templeton.

President and CEO of SESCO Lighting, John Palk noted, "We are excited about this agreement as ESA's leadership, philosophy and approach is very similar to ours. We strive to create the best teams that deliver to our clients a complete and comprehensive offering at a level that within each market, and our footprint, is unmatched. Combining our salesforces in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle allows SESCO to further utilize our existing strengths while partnering to deliver distribution an enhanced product portfolio and service through ESA. We are fortunate to find a willing partner in ESA, who like us, wants to continue to set and raise the bar."

Chris Templeton of ESA said, "Building lasting partnerships is at the core of ESA's success. The combining salesforce of SESCO and ESA is a partnership that will build upon the strengths of both companies. We are excited to offer our distribution and contractor partners a well-rounded portfolio of products and services, creating synergies across our line card to deliver value and performance for our customers and existing principals. We are honored to partner with SESCO Lighting and look forward to a long and successful partnership.

ABOUT SESCO Lighting, Inc: Founded in 1967, SESCO Lighting has become the nation's largest and most successful lighting manufacturer's representative company, with more than 280 employees and annual sales exceeding $300 million. The company is 100% employee-owned with 14 branch offices and eight support divisions covering Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and the Caribbean.

ABOUT Electrical Sales Associates: Founded in 1983, ESA continues to be led by the guiding principles and values established by our founders. Headquartered in Nashville, ESA is proud of our exceptionally talented associates, representing over 150 years of combined experience to the great states of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida panhandle.

