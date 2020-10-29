SESCO Lighting and Marvin Bochner, Inc. Announce Agreement

The Companies will maintain their existing management and organizational structures, having no ownership in one another with MBI continuing to be owned and operated by Mark and Sid Bochner and SESCO by its 280 employee-owners. The key leads on this partnership for SESCO Lighting are Dan Smith, Director of Distributor Relations and Turner Nabors, Distributor and Industrial Outside Sales Lead. On the MBI side, this effort will be led by Mark Bochner, President and Scott Racy, VP of Sales.

President and CEO of SESCO Lighting, Todd Langner indicates, "This alliance marks SESCO's first serious foray back into the NEMRA world since our company's beginnings over 50 years ago. Our primary motivations are to better serve our distributor partners and manufacturers at distribution. We've been exceptionally fortunate to find a willing strategic partner with the rich history and deep experience and relationships of MBI."

Mark Bochner, President of MBI said, "The combining salesforce of SESCO and MBI to our Distributor partners, Contractor and Specification partners will allow SESCO manufacturers unprecedented market penetration. I feel this will allow our distributor partners to be more profitable as we pursue stock and projects business as a combined salesforce."

ABOUT Marvin Bochner, Inc.: In 1963, Marvin Bochner Inc. was founded by Marvin Bochner. In the beginning, Marvin was able to secure five lines representing various companies in South Florida. Marvin & 28 other Manufacturer Representatives founded the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMRA). Marvin Bochner, Inc. has one 68,000 square foot redistribution facility with a 20,000 square foot open outside storage yard. MBI's team consists of 13 inside sales support members, 7 outside salesmen, and 2 Spec salesmen.

ABOUT SESCO Lighting, Inc.: Founded in 1967, SESCO Lighting has become the nation's largest and most successful lighting manufacturer's representative company, with more than 280 employees and annual sales exceeding $300 million. The company is 100% employee-owned with 14 branch offices and eight support divisions covering Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and the Caribbean.



