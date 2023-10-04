Sesh+ Patented Nicotine Pouches' Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) Accepted for Review by FDA

News provided by

Sesh Products

04 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

DOVER, Del., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sesh Products US, Inc. (Sesh) is pleased to announce that its Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs) have been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In compliance with the May 14, 2022, deadline for then-marketed synthetic nicotine products, Sesh submitted a bundled PMTA covering 72 SKUs, all under the brand "Sesh+" brand. These applications have now progressed to the next phase of the PMTA review process.

This significant milestone reflects Sesh's commitment to ensuring product consistency, meeting quality standards, and adherence to federal regulations.

Sesh+ nicotine pouches are designed for adult (21+) users of nicotine products, especially for those who either cannot or opt not to quit nicotine. Sesh has a goal of aiding those adults (21+) who wish to transition from traditional combustible products to potentially less harmful alternatives.

Max Cunningham, CEO of Sesh, on the achievement: "This acceptance is a testament to our dedication in working collaboratively with the FDA throughout the PMTA process. We're committed to providing high-quality, innovative alternatives to adult nicotine consumers. We recognize the need for potentially less harmful alternatives, especially for those adults who cannot or choose not to quit nicotine. Working closely with the FDA is a critical part of our promise to ensure we meet this need responsibly."

Sesh's collaboration with Chemular Inc. – a renowned scientific and regulatory consulting firm – has been instrumental in achieving this acceptance.

"Our partnership with Sesh has always been founded on mutual trust and a shared vision of bringing compliant, quality, and innovative products to market," commented Chief Operating Officer of Chemular, Inc., Bryan Burd.  "This FDA acceptance only strengthens our commitment to supporting the Sesh team throughout the rest of the PMTA review process."

As the company marks this significant achievement for Sesh, the core mission remains clear: eliminating tobacco-related harm entirely..

About Sesh

Sesh Products US, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sesh Products Inc., is a leading company in modern oral nicotine products. The Sesh companies strive to offer innovative proprietary alternatives that align with stringent regulatory standards. The company is a proud holder of a granted USPTO patent for its innovative Sesh+ pouch product.

For more information about the companies and Sesh+ range of products, visit www.seshproducts.com

Media Contact
Savannah Burron - savannah@seshproducts.com

SOURCE Sesh Products

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.