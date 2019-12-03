Sesh Simha Promoted to Vice President, Advanced Technology-ONE Media 3.0

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Media 3.0, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), announced today that Sesh Simha has has been promoted to Vice President for Advanced Technology.

In this role, Mr. Simha will be responsible for overseeing Sinclair's participation in the global ecosystem development of Next Gen broadcasting's direct-to-mobile broadcast-5G convergence. He will also support the Company's international strategic vision for spectrum utilization. In addition, he will be an integral part of ONE Media 3.0's and Sinclair's tactical decisions on deployment of current and Next Gen broadcast systems and platforms, and coordination with the Company's international partners in India on software-defined radio chipset development, broadcast-broadband convergence proofs-of-concept and engagement with government, carriers, broadcasters and manufacturers to promote the benefits of direct-to-mobile use cases.

"We're delighted to recognize the unique contributions that Sesh brings to our organization," said Mark Aitken, ONE Media 3.0's President. "He brings a wealth of critical wireless, satellite and media distribution experience to the cutting edge of broadcasting. He's part of the elite corps of innovative thinkers and is representative of ONE Media 3.0's forward-thinking and visionary culture."

Mr. Simha joined ONE Media 3.0 in August 2016 as its Sr. Director for Advanced Projects. He is well respected as a professional advisor, educator and speaker in the spectrum, television, telecom, software, wireless and satellite communications industries. He is the former Senior Product Manager for Spirent Communications, managing video testing for the wireless industry and a product development manager for the international satellite operator, SES, where he oversaw streaming mobile video trials. Mr. Simha served as a wireless and telecom consultant supporting a wireless operator in its 700 MHz LTE build-out planning as well as working with Cogent Communications, Teleglobe, INTELSAT and Hughes Network Systems. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and has a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

Mr. Simha stated, "Being on the razor's edge of innovation in the broadcast world is the heart of ONE Media 3.0's mission, especially as we look to converge the broadcast and wireless worlds. I'm delighted to be part of the team that seeks to capitalize on that vision."

About ONE Media 3.0

ONE Media 3.0, headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD, USA, was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. with a vision to build and globally deploy the Next Generation Broadcast Platform, enabling broadcasters to be competitive across all platforms in delivering enhanced video and data services. For more information about ONE Media 3.0, see www.onemediallc.com.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

