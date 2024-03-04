Sesha Mudunuri Appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Imagenet, Abhishek Sengupta as Chief Commercial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagenet, LLC, a leading healthcare operations partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sesha Mudunuri as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Sesha brings a wealth of experience in technology and health plan operations, showcasing strong leadership, a passion for customer service, and a proven track record of success.

The company also announces the appointment of Abhishek Sengupta as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Abhishek brings a wealth of experience at the intersection of healthcare and technology, and his strategic leadership will drive Imagenet's sales and marketing functions to new heights.

Prior to joining Imagenet, Sesha served as the Chief Operating Officer at Commonwealth Care Alliance, where he was responsible for overseeing health plan operations, including information technology, claims processing, member and provider experience, and various other critical areas.

Sean Wilder, Managing Director at BV Investment Partners, Imagenet's private equity sponsor, expressed enthusiasm about Sesha's appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Sesha Mudunuri to Imagenet as our new COO. With a robust background in health plan operations, Sesha's leadership and strategic vision will play a pivotal role in steering Imagenet towards continued growth and operational excellence."

In his role as COO, Sesha will collaborate closely with other leaders at Imagenet to advance the company's capabilities, operational performance, internal effectiveness, and scalable solutions.

In his previous roles, Abhishek Sengupta served as the Chief Revenue Officer for two innovative health tech start-ups, where he focused on enhancing member engagement. His expertise in payer sales was further showcased during his tenure as the Senior Vice President of Payer Sales at Change Healthcare, where he also played a crucial role in shaping overall go-to-market and solutioning strategy.

Abhishek's dynamic leadership style and proven track record make him an excellent addition to the Imagenet executive team.

"We are delighted to welcome Abhishek Sengupta to Imagenet as our Chief Commercial Officer," said Zac Fritz, CEO at Imagenet. "His extensive experience and strategic vision in the healthcare and technology sectors align seamlessly with our goals. We are confident that Abhishek will play a pivotal role in driving our sales and marketing functions forward, contributing to Imagenet's continued growth and success."

Imagenet's comprehensive suite of services, including digital mailroom, claims adjudication, and contact center services, is designed to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the seamless delivery of healthcare solutions to communities across the nation. With a robust 24-year history, Imagenet is a trusted partner for health plans and managed care organizations nationwide. For more information on Imagenet and its suite of services, please visit the official website at www.imagenetglobal.com.

SOURCE Imagenet, LLC