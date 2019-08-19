SESOLINC Group, Inc. Agrees to False Claims Act Settlement of up to $2.4 Million

Former Army combat engineer Charles Jackson was hired by SESOLINC to sell pre-fabricated equipment systems to the U.S. military. On his first factory tour, Jackson spotted safety issues that would not only cause system failure, but also fires and electrocution. When SESOLINC fired Jackson for raising concerns about misleading the military and selling defective equipment, he retained Bracker & Marcus LLC to file a qui tam under the False Claims Act.

"I could not be happier for Charles," said Jason Marcus. "He came to us with only one thing in mind: the safety of our troops. I have no doubt that he saved lives by bringing this case."

Public-Private Partnership

"I wish to thank everyone who helped expose this wrongdoing and worked to minimize the risk of harm to service members and civilians," said Jackson. "We are all obligated to protect and serve our fellow man. It was a combined effort, and I believe we fulfilled our obligation."

"This case is a poster child for the public-private partnership," said Julie Bracker. "Charles worked directly with government investigators, demonstrating exactly what to look for, and those agents went into the field for inspections. The Savannah USAO was relentless in demanding that problems be fixed and ensuring they won't reoccur. I'm so proud that our firm was part of this effort."

Julie Bracker and Jason Marcus have a combined 24 years representing whistleblowers nationwide. In 2015, they founded Bracker & Marcus LLC, to date recovering more than $100 million for taxpayers.

The case is captioned United States ex rel. Jackson v. Sesolinc Group, Inc., Case No. 4:16-cv-00092-WTM-BKE (S.D. Ga.).

