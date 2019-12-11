Sespe Creek Distillery Teams With MMA Icon Josh 'Warmaster' Barnett to Launch Mesquite Smoked, Cask Strength Bourbon

OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh "Warmaster" Barnett and Sespe Creek Distillery are introducing Warmaster Edition, an exclusive single barrel, cask strength release of Sespe Creek's award-winning Warbringer Mesquite Smoked Bourbon. Warmaster Edition is a carefully crafted collaboration between Barnett and Sespe Creek founder and distiller David Brandt, Ph.D., who both share a deep appreciation for strong, smokey bourbons that pack a wallop yet go down smooth. The first barrel of Warmaster Edition, selected by Barnett after tasting each available barrel at Sespe Creek Distillery, delivers robust, complex flavors of campfire, leather, pine, caramel and carrot cake. The finish is exceptionally long with a hefty billow of smoke on the palette.

Josh Barnett with Warmaster Edition Bourbon: Josh "Warmaster" Barnett holds a bottle of his exclusive single barrel, cask strength bourbon.

Former UFC heavyweight champion and one of MMA's most accomplished fighters, Barnett is a known bourbon aficionado with a strong passion for America's Native Spirit.

"For this bourbon to bare the name Warmaster, it had to live up to the same elements as I do," said Barnett. "Strong, intense, complex, and packing a punch. This is something for the bold ones."

David Brandt stated, "Josh's bourbon acumen is far beyond the ordinary. This is undeniably a heavyweight bourbon, delivering a powerful blast of mesquite smoke and rich, deep flavor that will keep you savoring each sip."

Warmaster Edition batch #1 will be limited to a single barrel of approximately 300 bottles. Pre-orders will begin December 19, the day of Josh's weigh-in for his fight with Ronny Markes at the USO and Bellator "Salute the Troops" event on December 20. Pre-orders are expected to begin shipping in the first week of January and can be made at WarbringerBourbon.com.

About Sespe Creek Distillery

Sespe Creek Distillery is a craft distillery established in 2017 and located in Oxnard, California. Founded by distiller David Brandt Ph.D., Sespe Creek focuses on creating leading-caliber, pioneering spirits through the use of premium ingredients, exacting standards and finely honed techniques. They currently produce Warbringer Mesquite Smoked Bourbon and Warbringer, Warmaster Edition Bourbon.

About Josh Barnett

Two-time heavyweight champion, Josh Barnett is one of MMA's most recognized and revered fighters. Over his distinguished career, he has a record of 35-8, winning the heavyweight title in the UFC and the Pancrase Openweight Championship. He's notched wins against the sport's most notable fighters, including Andrei Arlovski, Randy Couture, Roy Nelson, Frank Mir, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, Jeff Monson, Mark Hunt and Sergei Kharitonov. He was a Heavyweight Grand Prix finalist in Pride and Heavyweight Grand Prix finalist in Strikeforce, and he is ranked as one of the Top 10 Greatest Heavyweights of All-Time by multiple sports lists. After his departure from the UFC, Barnett signed with Bellator MMA in 2019.

For additional information please contact:

Alfred English

(626) 676-0032

Alfred@sespecreekspirits.com

Related Images

josh-barnett-with-warmaster.jpg

Josh Barnett with Warmaster Edition Bourbon

Josh "Warmaster" Barnett holds a bottle of his exclusive single barrel, cask strength bourbon.

Related Links

website

SOURCE Sespe Creek Distillery

Related Links

http://www.warbringerbourbon.com

