Session AI Adds Three Seasoned Executives Amidst Accelerating Growth

News provided by

Session AI

14 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Session AI today announced the appointment of three executives in finance, marketing, and customer delivery, reflecting the increasing scale of the company's operations during a year of customer growth and product innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome these experienced leaders to our team," said Session AI CEO and co-founder Debjani Deb. "Their expertise in marketing and ecommerce will drive an accelerated pace of efficient growth in the quarters to come."

The following appointments have been announced:

  • Chief Financial Officer Vasanth Shenai has led finance organizations for late-stage and public Silicon Valley companies. He worked at late-stage startups Clarify Health and Punchh previously, and has retail ecommerce finance experience at Apple and Walmart eCommerce. On joining Session AI, Shenai noted: "In-Session Marketing is the next billion-dollar idea in ecommerce, with the potential to create material outcomes for major brands."
  • Chief Marketing Officer Jason Seeba has led marketing for six companies, including $2B+ startups Eightfold AI and Bloomreach, and advises B2B AI companies on growth strategy. "Session AI is a unique use of AI that drives outcomes without the need for customer data. It's the next big capability that marketers will need in the years ahead, particularly as changing consumer preferences and regulations are making the online world more anonymous," Seeba said.
  • Senior Vice President of Customer Delivery Brian Peterson has built and led global teams to design, implement, and service enterprise solutions, most recently at Innovid. "With my background in advertising and marketing, I was drawn to the extensive capability that Session AI can offer brands," Peterson said. "What is most exciting to me is how this capability can deliver positive ROI within weeks of going live."

In 2023 to date, Session AI has signed new enterprise agreements with some of the biggest ecommerce retailers in the world. The company is driving measurable impact to both the top and bottom line – creating hundreds of millions of dollars in incremental revenue for customers year-to-date, while improving product margin.

"In-Session Marketing is the right AI solution in our cookieless and privacy-first world," Shenai said. "The results we drive for our customers provide a quantifiable lift that CFOs, CIOs, and CMOs can see weekly as they manage their quarterly revenue guidance."

Apparel retailer PacSun selected Session AI to address both conversion rate and margin, according to PacSun Chief Digital and Information Officer Shirley Gao. "With a long time learning about what Session AI has to offer, I think that it's a perfect solution that resolves those two needs," Gao said. "Since it is AI-powered, with the very rich data that we have been collecting, we now know the customer we target each session."

New innovation is helping Session AI customers reduce their reliance on promotions. Continually improving predictive intelligence and automated model training allow Session AI customers to better segment their visitors. This segmentation limits promotions to those visitors who can be converted in real-time, reducing the use of costly side-wide promotions. "This novel use of artificial intelligence is further increasing ROI for our customers," Deb noted.

About Session AI

Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented artificial intelligence, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with the right offer in real time. Major brands rely on Session AI to increase revenue and engagement without the need for personally identifiable information or third-party cookies. Learn more about the future of ecommerce marketing at www.sessionai.com.

SOURCE Session AI

