Session AI Earns Distinction as a Most Loved Workplace

News provided by

Session AI

02 Nov, 2023, 18:56 ET

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Session AI, the pioneer of in-session marketing, has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by a top leadership development and benchmark research firm. This designation recognizes Session AI for creating an inclusive and motivating environment for its worldwide employees and places Session AI in consideration for the Newsweek 2024 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces ranking.

The Most Loved Workplaces certification is granted by the Best Practice Institute (BPI), which identifies the companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Session AI became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveys employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"To be recognized as a Most Loved Workplace is a very meaningful milestone," said Debjani Deb, the CEO and co-founder of Session AI. "Building a great company requires building a great working environment, and today's recognition from BPI lets us know that we are on the right path. I am deeply thankful for the dedication and thoughtfulness of our team members, who have built our strong workplace culture and who deliver outcomes to our customers every day."

Backed by the original research of BPI, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

Most Loved Workplace® is a registered trademark of Best Practice Institute.

About Session AI

Session AI is the pioneer of in-session marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented artificial intelligence, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with the right offer in real time. Major brands rely on Session AI to increase revenue and engagement without the need for personally identifiable information or third-party cookies. Learn more about the future of ecommerce marketing at www.sessionai.com.

SOURCE Session AI

